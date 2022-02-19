Iowa women get massive road win at Indiana

This game was a completely flip of the script compared to the last two losses the Hawkeyes suffered. They got out to a big lead in the first three quarters and while this game also included a furious fourth quarter rally, Iowa came out on top in this one by a final score of 96-91. It goes down as a top 10 road win for the Hawkeyes and their first ranked win of the season.

Lisa Bluder reflected on what it meant to win on the road at Indiana saying, “This is a tough place to play, and we haven’t won here in a long time. To come in here and beat the #5 team on their home court, that’s a big win. That’s a signature win.”

It’s the Hawkeyes first win at Assembly Hall since 2012. They won that game 83-64.

McKenna Warnock was back in the lineup after missing the last four games due to injury and was a huge spark for the Hawkeyes, especially in the first half. Warnock, along with Monika Czinano were catalysts for Iowa in the first half and helped them build a 46-29 halftime lead.

“I thought defensively we did such a good job and rebounding wise,” said Coach Lisa Bluder. “In the first half, I was so pleased with our defense and rebounding margin.”

Warnock put up 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first half, while Czinano had 16 points on 7/9 shooting and grabbed three rebounds. They carried the load, while Caitlin Clark was held to a season low two points in the first half. Clark was not completely quiet, as she was able to dish seven assists and grab a pair of rebounds.

“I was ready to go, it’s been too long,” said Warnock on her return to the court. “I was really excited, especially here. Assembly Hall is an amazing place to play.”

Iowa continued to roll in the third quarter building their lead as high as 24 points, but as you would expect, the #5 team in the nation wasn’t going to let Lisa Bluder’s squad blow them out on their home floor.

The Hoosiers put together an 8-2 run to open the final quarter, as well as an 20-12 run to cut the lead down to just 90-80 with 1:22 to play. Grace Berger and Aleksa Gulbe combined for 25 points in the final frame to lead the comeback efforts.

Down the stretch, Iowa turned the ball over too much facing the Indiana press, allowing the Hoosiers to score baskets and extend the game. A 3pt make by Grace Berger and three free throws from Aleksa Gulbe cut the lead down to 95-91 with 12.4 to play. Gabbie Marshall split her pair of free throws, while an empty possession from Indiana gave Iowa the 96-91 victory.

“I know the fourth quarter was kind of crazy because they were playing desperation mode,” said Bluder. “We were slowing the tempo and they were playing an Indy 500 flow of the game. I think they took a lot of chances that they wouldn’t in a normal situation and some of those paid off for them.”

“We just needed to stay composed,” said Warnock. “On someone else’s home court, when it’s close, it’s pretty hard to come out with that win. I’m really glad we did, and we stayed together as a team.”

Monika Czinano led the team in scoring, with 22 points on 9/13 shooting, while McKenna Warnock followed with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Caitlin Clark rebounded from her slow first half to finish with an 18 point, 12 assist double-double effort. Kate Martin (13) and Gabbie Marshall (10) scored in double figures to give the Hawkeyes five players with 10+ points.

With the win, Iowa moves to 17-7 on the season, with an 11-4 record in Big Ten play. Looking at the conference standings, the Hawkeyes now sit in a tie with Ohio State for fourth in the Big Ten with the Buckeyes holding the head-to-head. Iowa would be the #5 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and miss the double bye if the season ended today.

As for their NCAA Tournament resume, Iowa is now 6-5 in Q1 games, as well as 4-2 vs Q2 and 7-0 vs Q3/4. Another ranked win on Monday vs the Hoosiers, paired with a road win vs 9-17 Rutgers on Thursday would put them at 19-7 and potentially reopen the door on talks of hosting an NCAA regional.

Both teams make the quick turnaround and fly to Iowa City for a rematch on Monday night, where the Hoosiers will be looking to avoid their third loss in four games. Caitlin Clark and Co. will be looking to add another Quad 1 victory to their resume, as they try to make a late surge up the Big Ten and NCAA bracket projections. The game is at 7:00pm and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.