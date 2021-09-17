IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Kent State

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 76-18 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game including 1-1 so far this season and 6-2 last year. ---

With Kent State winning the coin toss, the Golden Flashes chose to defer, which gave the Hawkeyes the opening kickoff. Returning from injury, Kyler Schott was back in the lineup at right guard for Iowa and helped the offense march right downfield on their first possession. Once the Hawkeyes reached the red zone, quarterback Spencer Petras found Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the back of the end zone for a touchdown and the PAT from Caleb Shudak was good to give Iowa an early 7-0 lead.

Iowa's defense forced Kent State to punt on their first possession and the Hawkeyes got the ball back, taking over at the 23-yard line. Now, it was time to get the running game going for the virtual Hawkeyes as Tyler Goodson rushed for 50 yards on his first four carries and quickly had the offense in field goal range. From there, Shudak was able to bang one through from 48 yards to give Iowa a 10-0 lead. On Kent State's next possession, it was time for Iowa's defense to make a big play as cornerback Riley Moss was able to intercept quarterback Dustin Crum to give the Hawkeyes the ball right back near the end of the first quarter.

As the action moved into the second quarter, the Iowa offense was able to turn the Moss interception into points as they continued to work the running game with Goodson ultimately taking the ball into the end zone for a two-yard touchdown. The PAT from Shudak was good to give Iowa a 17-0 lead.

Kent State's next offensive possession saw the Golden Flashes start to put things together a little more as they drove down the field and put themselves in position to try a 33-yard field goal, which was good to make the score Iowa 17, Kent State 3 with 1:12 remaining in the half. When Iowa got the ball back, the Hawkeyes went into hurry-up mode and were able to move the ball into field goal range, but then Petras was intercepted by Kent State cornerback Elvis Hines on a pass attempt to Tyrone Tracy Jr. The two teams headed into the locker room for halftime with the score Iowa 17, Kent State 3.

With Kent State getting the ball first at the start of the third quarter, the Iowa defense was able to force a quick three and out with defensive end Joe Evans sacking Crum on third down. Then, the Iowa offense moved the ball into field goal range and Shudak's kick was good from 34 yards to give the Hawkeyes a 20-3 lead. The Iowa defense continued to make life difficult from Crum and the Kent State offense and the Hawkeyes quickly got the ball right back. This time, Petras was able to punch it in as he found true freshman Arland Bruce IV over the middle for a touchdown. The PAT from Shudak was good to give Iowa a 27-3 lead late in the third quarter.

After Kent State turned it over on downs, the Iowa offense came back on the field looking to run some clock and put this one away. That is exactly what they were able to do with seven consecutive runs that ended up with running back Ivory Kelly-Martin punching it in for a touchdown from four yards out. The PAT from Shudak was good to make the score Iowa 34, Kent State 3.

The would be the final score as Iowa took care of business and handled their MAC opponent in week three, beating Kent State by a score of 34-3. The player of the game was running back Tyler Goodson, who finished with 17 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown and had 36 yards receiving as well. Honorable mention to quarterback Spencer Petras, who threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Final Score: Iowa 34, Kent State 3

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3