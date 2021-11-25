IowaSim21: Iowa vs. Nebraska

Join us as we follow the great Cody Hills and his #IowaSim21 this season to preview each game as the Hawkeyes work their way through the 2021 schedule. Since Cody started the #IowaSim in 2013, it is 83-19 in correctly picking the winner of each week's game. ---

With Nebraska winning the coin toss and choosing to defer, it was the Iowa offense out on the field first in this virtual battle for the Heroes Trophy. Using a 50/50 mix of run and pass, the Hawkeyes proceed to march right down the field on an eight-play, 75-yard drive and finished it off with a touchdown pass from Alex Padilla to Arland Bruce IV over the middle. With the PAT good from Caleb Shudak, Iowa quickly took at 7-0 lead.

Nebraska's offense, led by redshirt freshman quarterback Logan Smothers making his first start, was quick to answer however. The Huskers moved the ball right down the field themselves and then Smothers found wide receiver Samori Toure in the end zone for a touchdown. With the PAT good, Nebraska tied it up at 7-7.

Iowa's offense went three and out on their next possession and punted it back to Nebraska, who took over at their own 27-yard line. With the Huskers starting the move the ball, the first quarter ended with the score still tied at 7-7. First-time starter Logan Smothers stayed hot in the second quarter as he went 4/4 passing on Nebraska's drive and led the Huskers to another touchdown, once again finding Samori Toure in the end zone and suddenly the score was Nebraska 14, Iowa 7.

With Iowa's offense looking for a spark, the Hawkeyes went to the ground game and eventually running back Tyler Goodson was able to rip off a 29-yard run around the right side to put them in business. From there, Padilla was able to find tight end Sam LaPorta in the end zone for a touchdown as the Hawkeyes tied it up at 14-14 midway through the second quarter.

On Nebraska's next possession, the Hawkeye defense was able to force a three and out and the Huskers' first punt of the game, which Charlie Jones returned all the way back across midfield to the 38-yard line. With time running down in the second quarter, kicker Caleb Shudak came on for a 37-yard field goal attempt, which was good to give Iowa a 17-14 lead going into halftime. Overall, the stats at the half looked pretty even as Iowa had 169 yards and Nebraska 151 yards with the Huskers having one more first down, but most importantly the Hawkeyes held a 17-14 lead on the scoreboard.

With Nebraska set to receive to start the second half, it was important for the Iowa defense to keep the momentum going and that is exactly what they were able to do as Lukas Van Ness sacked Smothers on third down to force a punt from the Huskers. After the punt, Iowa's offense took over at the 21-yard line and saw their first two plays go nowhere, but on third and 13 Padilla hit freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson deep on a 49-yard pass play. Things stalled out from there, but on came Caleb Shudak for a 39-yard field goal attempt, which was good to give Iowa a 20-14 lead. Nebraska's next offensive possession stalled out near midfield and facing a fourth and one, the Huskers decided punt, giving the ball back to the Hawkeyes at their own 17-yard line. From there, the Iowa offense was once again able to work their way into field goal range and this time Shudak hit from 49 yards as he improved to 3/3 on the day and gave the Hawkeyes a 23-14 lead near the end of the third quarter.

The score remained at 23-14 to the end the third quarter. Early in the fourth, Nebraska's offense faced a crucial fourth and seven near midfield. That is when Phil Parker dialed up the blitz as linebacker Jestin Jacobs pressured Smothers and then defensive end John Waggoner was there to wrap up and take him down for a sack to force a turnover on downs. Looking to run some clock with the ground game, running back Tyler Goodson instead put the final nail in the coffin as he broke off a 30-yard touchdown run to put himself over 100 yards on the day and give the Hawkeyes a 30-14 lead with just 5:40 remaining.

That would ultimately be the last score of the day as the virtual Hawkeyes would walk out of Lincoln with a 30-14 win over Nebraska on Black Friday. Running back Tyler Goodson was named player of the game with 28 carries for 146 yards and one touchdown. Final score: Iowa 30, Nebraska 14.

2021 Results Game #IowaSim21 Result Actual Result Iowa-Indiana Iowa W 24-10 Iowa W 34-6 Iowa-Iowa State Iowa State W 13-10 Iowa W 27-17 Iowa-Kent State Iowa W 34-3 Iowa W 30-7 Iowa-Colorado State Iowa W 30-6 Iowa W 24-14 Iowa-Maryland Iowa W 38-14 Iowa W 51-14 Iowa-Penn State Iowa W 27-13 Iowa W 23-20 Iowa-Purdue -------------- Purdue W 24-7 Iowa-Wisconsin Iowa W 16-13 Wisconsin W 27-7 Iowa-Northwestern Iowa W 17-6 Iowa W 17-12 Iowa-Minnesota Iowa W 27-0 Iowa W 27-22 Iowa-Illinois Iowa W 31-10 Iowa W 33-23 Iowa-Nebraska Iowa W 30-14