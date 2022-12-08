IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named a first-team member of the Walter Camp All-America team. The Walter Camp team is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team.

Campbell has earned individual honors with two national awards this week. On Tuesday Campbell was presented the William V. Campbell Trophy by the National Football Foundation. Thursday he was presented the Butkus Award as the top linebacker in the nation.

Campbell was previously named the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and he earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive season. He was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik and Rotary Lombardi awards.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 246-pounds) has led Iowa’s defense all season. He has totaled 118 tackles, which are second in the Big Ten and tied for 13th nationally. The Cedar Falls, Iowa, native also recorded two interceptions, one recovered fumble and one forced fumble, along with 3.5 tackles for loss. He has 295 career tackles to rank 19th in program history.

Iowa has had a representative on the Walter Camp first-team All-America squad four straight years, including center Tyler Linderbaum (2021), defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon (2020), and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (2019). Iowa has had a first or second team selection every season since 2014, including a first team selection in eight of the nine seasons.

Iowa (7-5, 5-4) will face Kentucky (7-5, 3-5) in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Nashville (11 a.m. CT, ESPN). The Hawkeyes earned their 20th bowl invite over the past 24 seasons under Ferentz.