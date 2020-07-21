HawkeyeReport - Jackson, Cronk Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Coy Cronk have been named to the 2020 Outland Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Tuesday. The trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman on offense or defense.

Iowa is one of only 20 programs to have more than one student-athlete on the 85-player watch list.

Jackson (6-foot-6, 320-pounds) started at left tackle in all 10 games he played in 2019, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors by Phil Steele and third-team All-Big Ten honors by league coaches and media. He missed three games due to injury.

Earlier this summer, the Detroit, Michigan, native was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group, a preseason third-team All-American by Phil Steele, and a preseason first-team All-Big Ten selection by Steele and Athlon Sports.

Cronk (6-5, 315) joined the Iowa football program during the 2020 spring semester as a graduate transfer from Indiana. A native of Lafayette, Indiana, Cronk started the first four games of last season at left tackle before suffering a season-ending injury. He was a team captain for the Hoosiers and was also named to last season’s Outland Trophy Watch List.

In Cronk’s first three seasons at Indiana, he started 36 games at left tackle, including 13 his freshman year to set an Indiana true freshman record as an offensive lineman.

Established in 1946, the Outland Trophy is named after Dr. John H. Outland, who is one of only a few players in college football history to be named an All-American at two positions.

The recipient of the 75th Outland Trophy will be announced in early December. Four Hawkeyes (Brandon Scherff, 2014; Robert Gallery, 2003; Alex Karras, 1957; Cal Jones, 1955) have won the award. Tristan Wirfs was a semifinalist for the award last season. Only three programs in the nation (Nebraska, Alabama, Oklahoma) have had more than four Outland Trophy recipients.

Iowa’s adjusted 2020 Big Ten Conference schedule is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/tickets.