Patton returns to Iowa City

In-state safety Jamison Patton was back in Iowa City on Saturday to watch the Hawkeyes at work in spring practice. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound Patton was also able to take a closer look at the academic side of things at the University of Iowa as well.

"I had a great time," said Patton. "We started off at practice and then had an academic meeting where we got to learn a lot about the academics and the support they provide."

The visit on Saturday also gave Patton a chance to catch up with the Hawkeye coaching staff, including strength and conditioning director Raimond Braithwaite.

"I got to meet with Coach Braithwaite and learn about the strength program and how they develop their athletes physically," Patton said. "Then I had great talks with Coach Parker and Coach Ferentz."

In addition to the coaches, Patton was able to talk with a couple of the current players at Iowa along with a fellow in-state recruit that was visiting campus at the same time.

"I got to talk to Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean," said Patton. "Then Kai Black was with me for some of the meetings."

A three-star prospect, Patton currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Missouri, Washington, Minnesota, Kansas State, UCLA, Georgia Tech, and South Dakota.

This month, he has made stops at both Iowa and Iowa State and already has official visits scheduled to each school in June.