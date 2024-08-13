IOWA CITY -- Jon Budmayr was hired as the next wide receivers coach at Iowa in February of this year. Budmayr took over the position after previously serving as an analyst and special assistant to Kirk Ferentz with the Hawkeyes. He spoke to the media for the first time in the position at Friday's media day. The former Wisconsin quarterback detailed how he ended up in the position, what he's done with the group since taking over, why he believes in the potential they've shown and more.

Budmayr appeared to be an early favorite for the position, considering his prior experience coaching quarterbacks at Wisconsin and serving as offensive coordinator at Colorado State. "It's so tied together between quarterback and wide receiver," he said on Friday. "Whether I was playing quarterback, coaching them or coordinating, you're trying to be on the same page. You're constantly talking through how to attack leverages, where you fit within a progression, why it's so critical you impact the play through the run game to set up the play pass." That carry over allows Budmayr to implement some things he and Tim Lester want to see from the position under the new offense. "What I've done is look at what we're asking the position to do," he said. "What's their job, how do they do it. Once they're taught, they put it on tape and we emphasize the consistency. ... Whatever we do, it's going to be done for a reason so they get better at those things." Consistency is Budmayr's number one priority. "You don't know at what point the ball is going to find you," he said. "But, if you're doing your job consistently, and you're in the right place at the right time, the ball will eventually find you. ... Opportunities will come, and when they do, we've got to capitalize on them."

All-in-all, the group is relatively young, with Kaden Wetjen being the only senior amongst the group. So, not only instilling consistency, but finding it within the position group is of utmost import. "There's not a lot of production within the room, so we're trying to find out who the guys are that we can trust," Budmayr said. "The competition is really healthy right now. When you get that, it brings out the best in everybody. There's tremendous opportunity for everybody in the room. I think they all see that."

