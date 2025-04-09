Published Apr 9, 2025
HawkCast Ep. 135 Tansfer Portal: Names to Know for Iowa Men's Hoops
circle avatar
Eliot Clough  •  Hawkeye Beacon
Lead Analyst
Twitter
@eliotclough
info icon
Ross and Eliot grade Iowa's current transfer portal additions + Cooper Koch, breakdown a few names for Hawkeyes fans to know in the transfer portal and share thoughts on Jan Jensen and the women's efforts in the portal so far.

