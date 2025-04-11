Visit Preview: 2025 Four-Star PG Nyk Lewis

2025 four-star point guard Nyk Lewis will begin his official visit to Iowa on Friday. The No. 57 recruit in the country, Lewis was previously committed to Xavier prior to their recent coaching change. He hails from Gonzaga High School in the Washington D.C. area.

With the Hawkeyes getting a shot at Lewis, let's look at the pros and cons for Iowa's chances to land him going into his visit, where Iowa stands, plus the other schools involved in his recruitment and more.