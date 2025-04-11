COMMIT: 2025 Forward Trevin Jirak Flips to Iowa

Trevin Jirak, a 2025 forward out of West Des Moines Valley, has flipped his commitment from UNI to Iowa. Largely a mid-major recruit, Jirak received a late offer from the Hawkeyes after Ben McCollum and his staff was hired, opting to take his college career to Iowa City over Cedar Falls.
He also received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Tarleton State and Bryant in addition to Iowa and UNI. He also received interest from Nebraska.
Jirak is coming off a senior season where he posted a near double-double, putting up 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while adding 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest. He also shot 59.2% from the field, 38.6% from three and 71.2% from the free throw line.
He and Valley won the last three 4A state championships in Iowa, and Jirak contributed 13 points and ten rebounds in the state title game this year. Over the Tigers' three tournament games, he put up 48 points and 34 rebounds.
In addition to the team successes, Jirak took home the state of Iowa's Mr. Basketball honors from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association and the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this season. He was also named the 2024-25 Iowa MaxPreps Player of the Year.
Following Valley's second title run last season, then-head coach BJ Windhorst broke down Jirak's game with Hawkeye Beacon, sharing that Jirak hadn't always been the biggest kid.
"18 months ago, he was 6'4"," Windhorst said in March of 2024. "He shows up in the gym a year ago and he's 6'9", and we're like 'Who is that?' So he's still trying to figure it out, and his ceiling is still to be determined. If he continues to make a commitment to his body and develops a little more athletically, I mean, the sky is the limit."
Noted in his film, shooting numbers and the fact that he led his team in total assists this season (92), Jirak is much more than a traditional big man that sets screens, grabs rebounds and protects the rim.
"He's super skilled for a big guy. That you can't teach. Whatever he does with his body physically, I think will tell what he could do at Iowa," Windhorst added. "He's probably one of, if not our best passer. He's right there leading our team in assists. We love getting the ball in his hands and getting him away from the basket."