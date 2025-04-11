COMMIT: 2025 Forward Trevin Jirak Flips to Iowa

Trevin Jirak, a 2025 forward out of West Des Moines Valley, has flipped his commitment from UNI to Iowa. Largely a mid-major recruit, Jirak received a late offer from the Hawkeyes after Ben McCollum and his staff was hired, opting to take his college career to Iowa City over Cedar Falls. He also received offers from Drake, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Tarleton State and Bryant in addition to Iowa and UNI. He also received interest from Nebraska.

Jirak is coming off a senior season where he posted a near double-double, putting up 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds per game, while adding 3.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per contest. He also shot 59.2% from the field, 38.6% from three and 71.2% from the free throw line. He and Valley won the last three 4A state championships in Iowa, and Jirak contributed 13 points and ten rebounds in the state title game this year. Over the Tigers' three tournament games, he put up 48 points and 34 rebounds. In addition to the team successes, Jirak took home the state of Iowa's Mr. Basketball honors from the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association and the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association this season. He was also named the 2024-25 Iowa MaxPreps Player of the Year.