On Friday night last week, 2025 center Trevin Jirak and West Des Moines Valley repeated as state champions in class 4A. Jirak was an integral piece in the Tigers' repeat title, as the junior put up a team-leading 19 points and five blocks, while adding eight rebounds in the championship game. This season, he averaged 10.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.

Along with dropping some notes on the premium board regarding Jirak's play at the state tournament, I spoke with Valley head coach BJ Windhorst to learn more about his game and how it could potentially translate to playing for the Hawkeyes.