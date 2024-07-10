Last season didn't end on a good note for Josh Dix or for the entire Iowa men's basketball team, as they lost to Utah in the second round of the NIT. Both Dix and the entire team are looking ahead to bigger and better things in 2024-25.

"I feel [the higher expectations] but I feel like it's our whole team. Last year didn't go as we wanted so we carry that chip on our shoulder ever day in practice and try to make each other better."

Part of the hope for improvement this winter comes from an influx of new faces. Dix discussed what the newcomers to the roster can bring to the table.

"Seydou [Traore] has been really good -- on the boards [and[ defensively. His shot's been really good too. Chris [Tadjo] is super athletic, and he's been really good on defense as well. Then Cooper [Koch], he's been super good just shooting the ball. He plays really fundamentally sound as well."

One of the biggest additions to the roster is Morehead State transfer Drew Thelwell. The veteran point guard has impressed Dix since his arrival on campus.

"He's been good since day one. He super confident in himself. He's seen a lot playing for four years. Hes played some really good competition, he knows where everyone should be and he gets everyone involved."

"[Drew]'s been really good, he's super sound -- [he] doesn't really turn the ball over at all, gets downhill, [he's] super-athletic, and he can defend as well."