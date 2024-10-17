Junior Defensive Back Deavin Hilson Leaves Iowa Football

As announced by Iowa Athletics on Thursday afternoon, junior defensive back Deavin Hilson has left the Hawkeye football program.

“Deavin has decided to focus on academics with the goal of graduating next August,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement. “We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in the future.”

Hilson played in five games this season on special teams, but didn't record any stats. In his four years with the Hawkeyes, he played in 27 games, recording three tackles.