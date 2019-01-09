After missing most of his senior season with a torn ACL, offensive lineman Justin Britt looks forward to beginning his college career at Iowa and will be getting an early start this semester as one of the early enrollees for the Hawkeyes. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 282-pound Britt this week to talk about his upcoming move to Iowa City, how he is doing health wise, and much more.

Q: When do you make the move to Iowa City?

BRITT: I move in officially on January 12th, but I leave Indiana tomorrow around 3 AM.

Q: What are you looking forward to in starting college this semester, both on and off the field?

BRITT: I am looking forward to the brotherhoods that I am going to create at Iowa, and I am looking forward to getting back to what matters the most.

Q: Where are you at health wise right now after undergoing ACL surgery in October?

BRITT: I've got my full range of motion. All I have to do now is maintain it and start strengthening.

Q: When you look back on your decision to go to Iowa, what stands out the most that led you to be a Hawkeye?

BRITT: It was mostly the family atmosphere and just how the coaches coach you up.

Q: Do you already know your roommate and all of that?

BRITT: Yeah. Ezra (Miller) is going to be my roommate.

Q: How close is the the 2019 recruiting class?

BRITT: We are already fairly close, but we are going to definitely get a lot closer when we all get there.

Q: Have you found out what number you will be wearing in college?

BRITT: Nope, but I know I’m not getting #75 because someone already has it. If it's not #75, I want #73 or #72.

A three-star prospect, Britt verbally committed to Iowa in June, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Purdue, Arizona, Indiana, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Cincinnati, and Western Michigan.