Kolarik adds preferred walk-on opportunity

Indianola safety Kael Kolarik has added a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-0, 205-pound Kolarik received the news from lead recruiter Jay Niemann on Thursday.

"I am excited and thankful for the preferred walk-on opportunity," said Kolarik. "I’ve been communicating with Coach Niemann for the last couple years about recruitment for running back at firs, but my senior they wanted to see me on defense and they liked me at safety."

Along with the new opportunity from Iowa, Kolarik also has interest from Nebraska as well as several other schools and is considering all of his options right now.

"USD is very interested and is a possible scholarship opportunity and MSU in Mankato or UNI could be others," Kolarik said. "Also looking at my offers on the table as well - Upper Iowa, Benedictine, and Grandview."

Through nine games, Kolarik has 35.5 tackles, three TFL, and three interceptions on defense and 134 carries for 709 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns on the ground plus 16 catches for 177 yards and one touchdown receiving for 8-1 Indianola.