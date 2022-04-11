Kai Black visits Iowa spring practice

In-state wide receiver Kai Black was able to make it back to Iowa City for another visit with the Hawkeyes on Saturday. This time, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound Urbandale native got to watch the team at work in spring practice and spend more time with the coaches and players at Iowa.

"When I first arrived in Iowa City on Saturday, I sat in with the current players in a quick position meeting before practice kicked off," said Black. "From there, I went to meet with an academic advisor, who gave me some information and answered all of my questions."

"After that, I headed to watch practice and then to lunch upstairs," Black said. "After lunch, we departed to meet with Liz Tovar and discuss what her department does. After that meeting, we went back to the football complex to meet with Coach Braithwaite, who also gave us some information and answered questions."

"Following that, we headed upstairs for a personal player panel with two young players, Xavier Nwankpa and Cooper DeJean, to ask questions," said Black. "After that I met with Coach Ferentz and Coach Copeland, then left and explored the dorms, and then departed from campus."

A three-star prospect, Black currently holds scholarship offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Kansas, and Miami-OH, but recently it seems like most of his focus has been on the two in-state schools, both of whom he plans to see again in the coming weeks.

"In terms of other visits, I plan on taking at least one more to Iowa to watch practice, and then to Iowa State on Wednesday," Black said. "Outside of that, I don’t think there will be any other visits until officials in June."

Currently, Black is scheduled to make official visits to Iowa State on June 10 and Iowa on June 24.