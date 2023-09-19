Iowa's 41-10 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday featured a career day for sophomore RB Leshon Williams, who gained 145 yards on the ground and 27 receiving yards, with a score on a 25-yard screen pass. Concurrently, conspicuous in their absence were Kaleb Johnson, who was announced out that morning with an ankle injury, and Jaziun Patterson, who gained 20 yards on six carries before exiting to injury in the first half.

"Hopefully sooner than later, it's just day-to-day, week-to-week." — Kirk Ferentz, on Johnson and Patterson's availability

"Both Jaz and Kaleb won't be available this week," Ferentz said Tuesday. "So we'll evaluate it each week as we go forward, but they're both going to be out Saturday. We'll go with the guys we finished up with the other day." Ferentz also clarified the injury for Patterson, which he had called "a little bit of a tweak" after the Western Michigan game. "It's lower leg," Ferentz said. "Both running backs have lower leg injuries. Hopefully [they're back] sooner than later, it's just day-to-day, week-to-week."