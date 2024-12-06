Johnson just finished one of the best seasons by an Iowa running back in program history. (Photo by © Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images)

Iowa star running back Kaleb Johnson will opt out of Iowa's bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft, a team spokesperson confirmed to Hawkeye Beacon on Friday. He has since been removed from the Hawkeyes' online roster. Johnson's plans to sit out of the Hawkeyes' bowl contest come just five days after he announced his decision to enter the NFL Draft following the 2024 season.

Johnson is fresh off being named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year. "I just took it very personally," Johnson said on Big Ten Network after receiving the honors. "Last year, I was hurt, and I really was bummed out. I didn't to take stuff for granted, and I always want more and never be satisfied." Johnson finished his junior season with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground over 240 carries. Through the air, he caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two scores. He posted school single-season records in points (138), total touchdowns and rushing scores. He scored in all 12 games this season, which is the longest streak in program history. Johnson also led the Big Ten in rushing by over 250 yards, and eight touchdowns, taking 16 fewer carries than second-place Kyle Monangai of Rutgers. On top of earning the conference distinction, Johnson is a Doak Walker Award finalist. The honor goes to the top running back in the country.

This decision comes on the heals of his season-capping 23rd touchdown of the season against Nebraska, that tied the game in the fourth quarter and set the Hawkeyes up to defeat the Cornhuskers, 13-10. "You can't explain that play, just a phenomenal effort," Kirk Ferentz said after the victory. A lot of good things to get him started, the guys outside did a good job blocking, what a fantastic individual effort."