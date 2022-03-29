Keegan Murray headed to the NBA

It was a remarkable season for Keegan Murray.

The sophomore forward moved from key reserve in his first year to starter and star in his second season with the Hawkeyes.

After earning All Big Ten and consensus All American honors this season, the Iowa native announced on Tuesday that he will be signing with an agent and taking his talents to the NBA.

This past season, Murray averaged 23.5 points per game this past season and ranked first in the country in player efficiency at 37.8. The native of Cedar Rapids help lead Iowa to a Big Ten Tournament title this season and was named Most Outstanding Player in the event after scoring a tournament record 103 points. He was also named Big Ten Player of the Week a school record six times this season.

Most NBA Draft experts have the 6-foot-8 forward as a likely lottery pick and many have Murray as high as a Top Five pick in the draft, which takes place in Brooklyn on June 23rd.

Murray looks to be the fifth player in the McCaffery era to be selected in the NBA Draft. Last year, the Hawkeyes had two players drafted in the second round in Joe Wieskamp being picked by the Spurs and then Luka Garza by the Pistons.

However, all four of the players in the McCaffery era have been second round picks. If Murray is selected in the first round, it would be the first time since 1998 that Iowa had a first round selection and that was Ricky Davis going 21st to Charlotte. The Hawkeyes haven’t had a player picked in the top ten since Ronnie Lester in 1980.