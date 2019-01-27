Keontae Luckett walking on at Iowa
Versatile eight-man football star Keontae Luckett has made his college decision. After a weekend visit to Iowa City, the 5-foot-9, 180-pound New London (IA) native has decided to join the Hawkeyes as a preferred walk-on this fall.
"The way they treated me and my family just made me really realize how much they care," Luckett told HawkeyeReport.com.
COMMITED❗️✅🔒 #swarm19 pic.twitter.com/mRckMYNayc— Keontae Luckett (@keo23luckett) January 27, 2019
As a senior, Luckett put up big numbers in leading New London to a state championship, finishing the season with 154 carries for 1,598 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.
See highlights from Luckett's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's Class of 2019 walk-ons:
Keontae Luckett - 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB from New London, IA (New London)
Spencer Daufeldt - 6-foot-1, 265-pound DT from West Liberty, IA (West Liberty)
Willie O'Hara - 6-foot-1, 235-pound LB from Des Moines, IA (Iowa Western)
Quinn Schulte - 6-foot-1, 175-pound DB from Cedar Rapids, IA (Xavier)
Kyler Fisher - 6-foot-0, 197-pound DB from Gowrie, IA (Southeast Valley)
Nick DeJong - 6-foot-6, 260-pound OL from Pella, IA (Pella)
Lucas Amaya - 6-foot-3, 205-pound K from Muskego, WI (Muskego)
Zach Kluver - 6-foot-2, 205-pound LS from Ankeny, IA (Centennial)
Taylor Fox - 6-foot-3, 265-pound OL from Winthrop, IA (East Buchanan)