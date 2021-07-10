Kingsbury walking on at Iowa

One of the most legendary players of the Tom Davis era was Chris Kingsbury.

He was a man ahead of his time when it came to basketball, pulling up from deep and draining long three pointers with ease.

Now there may be another Kingsbury doing the same thing at Carver-Hawkeye Arena as soon as this winter.

On Saturday, Carter Kingsbury, the son of the Iowa legend, announced that he will be walking on to play basketball at Iowa.

Kingsbury, who was a standout player at Ponca High School in Nebraska, where he averaged 21.3 points per game in his senior year, went to Brewster Academy this past season for a year at the prep school level.

Brewster is also where 2022 Iowa commit Dasonte Bowen attends prep school.

While Kingsbury had a few other opportunities, according to his father, Chris, there were factors that ended up limiting his recruitment.

“He had some D2 opportunities out of high school, but he wanted something bigger so he went to Brewster. It was a nice opportunity there, but with Covid and the transfer portal it’s hard to get out there and be seen. He has a few other walk-on opportunities and really like the chance being given at Iowa,” Chris Kingsbury said.

Part of that opportunity is seeing past Iowa players under McCaffery move up from walk-on to scholarship player like Nicholas Baer and Austin Ash, or helping to find opportunities for players like he did with Michael Baer at Siena.

“I had reached out to Fran and he took a look at some tape and got back to me,” Kingsbury said. “After talking to him he made me feel really comfortable. He basically said either this is going to work itself out and he is going to earn a scholarship or he’s going to help him.”

The former Hawkeye thinks his son has the talent to help the Hawkeyes down the road.

“I think he can play and he can help them,” Chris Kingsbury said. “He’s a similar size to me and he can shoot it. He’s around 6-5 and a solid 230 pounds and can shoot it from anywhere on the court.”

One the other positives of Carter Kingsbury joining the program is that it will allow his father to get back to Iowa City more often.

“It’s been kind of a long path for me to get back to Iowa,” he said. “I have been living in Nebraska, but I have six kids and as you might imagine that makes things tricky getting to Iowa City.”

This will also mean that much like the early to mid-90’s there will be a Kingsbury on the court teaming up with Kris and Keegan Murray, the sons of Kenyon Murray.