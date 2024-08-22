Beth Goetz and Kirk Ferentz address his one game suspension against Illinois State, the ongoing NCAA investigation, the decision to self-report and more.

Ferentz sticks around to discuss camp, who he expects to be his starting quarterback, who else is standing out from the offense and more.

