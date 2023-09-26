Kirk Ferentz and Iowa OL Remain Believers in George Barnett
IOWA CITY -- Amid Iowa's offensive struggles over the last two-and-a-half years, one particular position group has remained a focal point of the criticism: the offensive line. Coincidentally, assistant coach George Barnett took the reins of that position group in March of 2021.
This summer, starting center Logan Jones spoke to his belief in Barnett, despite the outside noise.
"Obviously, we had a very young group last year, and a lot of people out there don't know what they're talking about, or how to coach the offensive line," he said. "It's a hard job, and it's just him. He has to work with all of us."
After the Hawkeyes' performance upfront in the 31-0 loss to Penn State on Saturday, criticism of the position group once again reignited on social media, with many calling for Barnett to be fired. Many of the most relevant numbers are bleak this season: Iowa ranks 74th nationally in sacks allowed (9.0), 106th nationally in rushing offense (118.5 ypg), and 97th in yards per carry (3.79).
Despite those grim numbers and the dismal performance against Penn State on Saturday night, Jones remains steadfast on his commitment to his coach and Barnett's ability to coach the position group.
"He's probably one of my favorite coaches of all time, just the way that he does things. He's like a father figure, I'd say. I can go to him for anything -- I think that's the coolest thing about him -- whether it's football or just life. He brings that to meetings, too. He's somebody that not only the people in the offensive line room can go to, but everybody on the team. So, I love him."
Starting left guard Nick DeJong came to Barnett's defense as well.
"Coach Barnett is one of the best coaches I've ever had," he said. "In terms of [the criticism], Coach Barnett isn't on the field. It's us on the field, we're playing. If there's any type of heat, or whatever you want to call it, it should be on the guys playing."
"He's an amazing man and mentor," DeJong added. "He has done a ton for me football-wise obviously, in the last three years improving me as a football player, but also as a person and a man. He's been -- I don't even know a word I could use, really that's good enough to describe who he is, how he goes about things and good of a leader he is for us in the offensive line room."
Like his players before him, Kirk Ferentz had plenty of positive things to say about Barnett as well.
"You earn everything you get from your players," Ferentz said. "That's just the way he is -- that's the person he is and the kind of coach he is. He's a tremendous football coach and an outstanding human being. The players recognize that."
"We've had our challenges up front. He walked in to a very challenging situation. He's done a great job of pushing it forward, and we'll just keep working."