2025 Four-Star Forward Badara Diakite Decommits

Diakite previously committed to Iowa in November. (Photo by Iowa Athletics)

On Friday, 2025 four-star forward, Badara Diakite shared with Hawkeye Beacon that he has decommitted from Iowa following the recent coaching change. Diakite committed to Iowa under Fran McCaffery in November. Diakite is the third 2025 Iowa commit to rescind their pledge following the hiring of Ben McCollum. Four-star wing Joshua Lewis and three-star power forward, Dezmon Briscoe have also decommitted.

Diakite, who officially visited Iowa in mid-October, said seeing practice was a big deal for him when he made it to campus. "Seeing those practices and how they were playing and stuff like that, and how Coach Fran was coaching them -- yeah, that was definitely something that stuck out," Diakite said. "They were just going up and down, and just the movement of the ball, it was so fast." He believed his style of play matches up well with the way Iowa operated under the previous coaching staff. "[Play style] is important," he said. "The system, how they play, and stuff like that."