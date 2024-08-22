PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVaVFkwSzZQNUwnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Kirk Ferentz Elaborates on Quarterback Depth Chart

Cade McNamara warms up at Kids' Day. (Eliot Clough)
Eliot Clough • Hawkeye Beacon
Recruiting Analyst
@eliotclough
Eliot is the recruiting analyst at Hawkeye Beacon. After starting in January of 2023, he has brought top-tier football and basketball coverage along with providing top-tier coverage of recruiting.

IOWA CITY -- This afternoon, Kirk Ferentz and Beth Goetz met with the media to discuss the upcoming one-game suspension for Iowa's head man. Following questions from the media about his transfer portal infraction from two years ago that led to the suspension, Ferentz detailed some takeaways from the Hawkeyes' 2024 fall camp.

That discussion included details on the quarterback situation, and how training camp has progressed with Cade McNamara, Brendan Sullivan and Marco Lainez.

"Cade took snaps at the ones [this summer," Ferentz said. "We've been letting both guys get some work with the ones. ... And I guess there's been some back and forth, some ups and downs, those types of things. But both guys this week have just looked more comfortable, and they've done a lot of good things."

"If we were playing tomorrow, Cade would be one, Brendan would be two, Marco would be three."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIGludGVsIGZyb20gSW93YSYjMzk7cyBjbG9zZWQgU2F0dXJk YXkgc2NyaW1tYWdlIGF0IEtpbm5pY2suPGJyPjxicj5Xb3JkIGZyb20gYmVo aW5kIHRoZSBzY2VuZXMgb24gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiBRQiBiYXR0bGUsIHBvc2l0aW9u IGdyb3VwcyBhbmQgbW9yZS4gPGJyPjxicj5QcmVtaXVtOiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vMnBjVnB0Z3FXWSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJwY1ZwdGdx V1k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vMWFhUjRqaWJUIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbzFhYVI0amliVDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBFbGlvdCBD bG91Z2ggKEBFbGlvdENsb3VnaCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9FbGlvdENsb3VnaC9zdGF0dXMvMTgyNTIwMTkzOTI2MjQxMDg0NT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Ferentz said that despite the challenges McNamara and Sullivan have faced, both quarterbacks have made progress in their confidence and understanding of the offense.

"Both guys this week have just looked more comfortable, and they've done a lot of good things," Ferentz said. "Cade's done a really nice job. He's had a really good week, and I think Brendan's done the same thing."

"I actually think [implementing the offense] is starting to click a little bit. We've pushed past the, you know, 'we're in camp' mode and we're seeing some cleaner execution [now]," Ferentz said. "We're going to have some ups and downs when we start playing competitively. But I think we're making progress. They're demonstrating that it's starting to resonate a little bit with them."

Ultimately, McNamara is getting the nod as the starting quarterback due to the prior relationships he's already built in Iowa City.

"He's established himself as a respected leader on the team," Ferentz said. "He's been here a couple years now. We've got a big group of those guys, and he's certainly in that. ... In my way of looking at it, you know, he's a game-experienced player in this conference. He's played in tough venues and done well, been very, very successful."

Click the graphic to sign up. Limited time only, don't miss it.
As he previously alluded to, Ferentz added that he's seen a change in McNamara's demeanor in recent days -- and that's been a heavy factor in his decision about which quarterback will start under center for the Hawkeyes to begin the season.

"He wasn't pressing, trying to force things," Ferentz said. "I'm no expert on quarterback play, but I know you can't do that stuff. And it's the first time I've seen him stand around the field with him where he looked like he was more comfortable and maybe feeling better about his whole world, if you will."

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3ZYLWdKWEpfQ2F3P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

All told, he believes the quarterback room is in much better shape than it was at this time last season, following the quad injury McNamara sustained during the Kids' Day open practice.

"The big takeaway [is that] we're much healthier at that position in terms of game experience, depth, those types of things," he said. "And Marco's doing a good job too. So I just like what I see with the quarterback room, how it's shaping up right now."

PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2tpcmstZmVyZW50ei1lbGFib3JhdGVzLW9uLXF1YXJ0ZXJiYWNrLWRl cHRoLWNoYXJ0IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZpb3dhLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGa2lyay1m ZXJlbnR6LWVsYWJvcmF0ZXMtb24tcXVhcnRlcmJhY2stZGVwdGgtY2hhcnQm YzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=