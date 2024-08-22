IOWA CITY -- This afternoon, Kirk Ferentz and Beth Goetz met with the media to discuss the upcoming one-game suspension for Iowa's head man. Following questions from the media about his transfer portal infraction from two years ago that led to the suspension, Ferentz detailed some takeaways from the Hawkeyes' 2024 fall camp. That discussion included details on the quarterback situation, and how training camp has progressed with Cade McNamara, Brendan Sullivan and Marco Lainez. "Cade took snaps at the ones [this summer," Ferentz said. "We've been letting both guys get some work with the ones. ... And I guess there's been some back and forth, some ups and downs, those types of things. But both guys this week have just looked more comfortable, and they've done a lot of good things." "If we were playing tomorrow, Cade would be one, Brendan would be two, Marco would be three."

Ferentz said that despite the challenges McNamara and Sullivan have faced, both quarterbacks have made progress in their confidence and understanding of the offense. "Both guys this week have just looked more comfortable, and they've done a lot of good things," Ferentz said. "Cade's done a really nice job. He's had a really good week, and I think Brendan's done the same thing." "I actually think [implementing the offense] is starting to click a little bit. We've pushed past the, you know, 'we're in camp' mode and we're seeing some cleaner execution [now]," Ferentz said. "We're going to have some ups and downs when we start playing competitively. But I think we're making progress. They're demonstrating that it's starting to resonate a little bit with them." Ultimately, McNamara is getting the nod as the starting quarterback due to the prior relationships he's already built in Iowa City. "He's established himself as a respected leader on the team," Ferentz said. "He's been here a couple years now. We've got a big group of those guys, and he's certainly in that. ... In my way of looking at it, you know, he's a game-experienced player in this conference. He's played in tough venues and done well, been very, very successful."

As he previously alluded to, Ferentz added that he's seen a change in McNamara's demeanor in recent days -- and that's been a heavy factor in his decision about which quarterback will start under center for the Hawkeyes to begin the season. "He wasn't pressing, trying to force things," Ferentz said. "I'm no expert on quarterback play, but I know you can't do that stuff. And it's the first time I've seen him stand around the field with him where he looked like he was more comfortable and maybe feeling better about his whole world, if you will."

