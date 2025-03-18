Kylie Feuerbach to Return for Final Year of Eligibility

After redshirting her freshman campaign and taking a medical redshirt following a torn ACL in 2022-23, she has an added year of eligibility to use.

Iowa guard Kylie Feuerbach shared this afternoon that she will return to Iowa City next year for her final year of eligibility. She averaged 6.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game after starting all 32 contests for Iowa so far this season.

One of the top perimeter defenders in the Big Ten, the Sycamore, Illinois native will provide a major boost for next year's squad. Though the Hawkeyes will lose AJ Ediger, Addison O'Grady, Lucy Olsen and Sydney Affolter, retaining a defender with her ability to force turnovers and take charges is a positive. She averaged 1.3 steals per game this season.

"We are thrilled to have Kylie return for an extra season," Jan Jensen said in a release. "She is a tremendous teammate above all and will give us some veteran leadership for next year. She will return as one of the top defenders in the Big Ten.”

Though her numbers haven't equated to what she and the Hawkeyes would have liked as a three-point shooter this season (27.4% from 3-point range), Feuerbach remains a player opposing teams have to account for on the three-point line.

Sign up for premium content as we cover the NCAA Tournament this week, as well as through Iowa's search for its next head men's basketball coach, spring football and more! With promo code IOWAMBB, get your ENTIRE first year 50% OFF. Limited time only.