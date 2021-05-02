 HawkeyeReport - Kyson Van Vugt visits the Hawkeyes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 14:50:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Kyson Van Vugt visits the Hawkeyes

In-state defensive end Kyson Van Vugt attended Iowa's open practice on Saturday.
In-state defensive end Kyson Van Vugt attended Iowa's open practice on Saturday.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

In-state defensive end Kyson Van Vugt has been receiving steady interest from the Iowa Hawkeyes recently and had a chance to visit on Saturday to watch the team's open practice at Kinnick Stadium.

"I thought the environment was really cool and the practice looked really good," said Van Vugt. "It was great to see some of the d-line drills and watch them scrimmage. They play and practice very physical and with a lot of intensity, which was real fun to watch."

A 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior from Western Christian High School, Van Vugt currently holds scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and South Dakota. Among the others showing interest are Northern Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Nebraska. Then, there is also Iowa, who recently had head coach Kirk Ferentz reach out to him.

"I had a talk on Zoom with Coach Ferentz," Van Vugt said. "He said they are very interested and they like to recruit guys similar to guys that have had success in years past and he thinks I am very similar to Anthony Nelson."

Up next for Van Vugt will be a camp visit to Iowa in June so he can work with Hawkeye defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in person.

"I will be at camp June 5th so I can get coached by Coach Bell," said Van Vugt.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2lvd2Eucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL2t5c29uLXZhbi12dWd0LXZpc2l0cy10aGUtaGF3a2V5ZXMiCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG aW93YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmt5c29uLXZhbi12dWd0LXZpc2l0 cy10aGUtaGF3a2V5ZXMmYzU9MjAyMjczMzEwMyZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191 Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAt LT4KCgo=