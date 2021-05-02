HawkeyeReport - Kyson Van Vugt visits the Hawkeyes

In-state defensive end Kyson Van Vugt has been receiving steady interest from the Iowa Hawkeyes recently and had a chance to visit on Saturday to watch the team's open practice at Kinnick Stadium.

"I thought the environment was really cool and the practice looked really good," said Van Vugt. "It was great to see some of the d-line drills and watch them scrimmage. They play and practice very physical and with a lot of intensity, which was real fun to watch."

A 6-foot-7, 230-pound junior from Western Christian High School, Van Vugt currently holds scholarship offers from Eastern Michigan and South Dakota. Among the others showing interest are Northern Illinois, Indiana, Kansas State, Iowa State, and Nebraska. Then, there is also Iowa, who recently had head coach Kirk Ferentz reach out to him.

"I had a talk on Zoom with Coach Ferentz," Van Vugt said. "He said they are very interested and they like to recruit guys similar to guys that have had success in years past and he thinks I am very similar to Anthony Nelson."

Up next for Van Vugt will be a camp visit to Iowa in June so he can work with Hawkeye defensive line coach Kelvin Bell in person.

"I will be at camp June 5th so I can get coached by Coach Bell," said Van Vugt.