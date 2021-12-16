Van Vugt walking on at Iowa

Western Christian TE/DE Kyson Van Vugt has made his college decision. The 6-foot-7, 232-pound Van Vugt announced this week that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Previously, Van Vugt was verbally committed to South Dakota and also earned scholarship offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Eastern Michigan, along with a preferred walk-on opportunity from Nebraska.

"Iowa feels a lot like home to me," Van Vugt said. "Even though it is a much bigger city, the people there are amazing and are motivated to win."

"The reason I took this opportunity over other scholarship opportunities is because I know that the coaches there will get the best out of me and will make me the best football player I can be along with making me a better person," said Van Vugt, who will be starting his college career at tight end for the Hawkeyes.