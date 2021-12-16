Van Vugt walking on at Iowa
Western Christian TE/DE Kyson Van Vugt has made his college decision. The 6-foot-7, 232-pound Van Vugt announced this week that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Previously, Van Vugt was verbally committed to South Dakota and also earned scholarship offers from North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Eastern Michigan, along with a preferred walk-on opportunity from Nebraska.
"Iowa feels a lot like home to me," Van Vugt said. "Even though it is a much bigger city, the people there are amazing and are motivated to win."
"The reason I took this opportunity over other scholarship opportunities is because I know that the coaches there will get the best out of me and will make me the best football player I can be along with making me a better person," said Van Vugt, who will be starting his college career at tight end for the Hawkeyes.
As a senior, Van Vugt finished the season with 30 catches for 409 yards and two touchdowns and 23.5 tackles and six tackles for loss on defense.
See highlights from Van Vugt's senior year in the video below.
Iowa's walk-ons in the Class of 2022:
Kyson Van Vugt - 6-foot-7, 232-pound TE from Hull, IA
Andrew Kraus - 6-foot-5, 220-pound DE from Barrington, IL
Kael Kolarik - 6-foot-0, 205-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Carter Erickson - 6-foot-1, 190-pound DB from Indianola, IA
Dominic Wiseman - 6-foot-1, 257-pound DT from Davenport, IA
Graham Friedrichsen - 6-foot-2, 185-pound WR from Urbandale, IA
Luke Gaffney - 6-foot-3, 245-pound DE from Marion, IA
Will Hubert - 6-foot-4, 232-pound DE from Papillion, NE
Drew Stevens - 6-foot-1, 173-pound K from North Augusta, SC