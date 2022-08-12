Labas learning the Iowa offense

Learning an offense takes time and Joe Labas is doing just that since the end of last season. The Iowa quarterback currently sits third on the depth chart after primarily playing scout team signal caller and frustrating the first team Iowa defense at times last year in practice settings.



This spring and now into fall camp, the redshirt freshman is trying to do his best to close the gap between himself and Alex Padilla and that requires continuing to learn and be more comfortable in the Hawkeye offense. He discusses that and the progress he has been making.

