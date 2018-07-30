Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle had an opportunity to visit Iowa City today and that helped this sophomore build an even strong bond with their coaches. Afterwards, we caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pound Liddle to get a complete update.

Q: How did you trip at Iowa go overall today?

LIDDLE: Overall, it was a great trip and I learned very good information about not only Iowa football, but the culture of the University of Iowa and what they were all about.

Q: How would you describe the culture there for football players?

LIDDLE: The culture there for the football players is amazing because everyone on campus looks up to them and they have the best times of their life playing football.

Q: What coaches did you speak with most and how has been building those relationships?

LIDDLE: I spoke mostly with Coach Morgan and also Coach Bell. Building these relationships with them has become a great process and I have enjoyed every second of it.

Q: What was your highlight of the trip?

LIDDLE: The highlight of the trip for me was when all the players got to interact and talk to each other during the photos. I also really enjoyed touring their academic facilities.

Q: Were there any other recruits you know or bonded well with?

LIDDLE: Josh Volk and I have worked out before, so I know him pretty well.

Q: How do you feel overall about the Iowa program?

LIDDLE: I think they are a really good program that will develop you into not only a good football player, but most importantly a good person. I also really like that they take academics very seriously.

Q: What did you learn about their academic program?

LIDDLE: I learned that if you are struggling in a certain course, you can get a tutor at any time and they are always willing to help you and communicate with you.

Q: What other schools have offered and who else is recruiting you?

LIDDLE: Iowa State and Nebraska has offered me, and I have been in contact with a few other schools right now.

Q: What are some of those other schools still evaluating you?

LIDDLE: I have been in contact with Michigan State and Northwestern.

Q: What colleges are you trying to visit for game day trips this fall?

LIDDLE: Not positive at the moment. We need to see how it will work out with my workout schedule before we figure that out, but I am sure we will make it to a few Iowa games.

Q: What college or colleges are recruiting you the hardest?

LIDDLE: I would say Iowa is recruiting the hardest right now.

Q: When is the ideal time that you want to decide?

LIDDLE: I am not sure, but I should be able to at least narrow it down by this time next year if I haven't made up my mind by then.

Q: How do you feel your high school team will do this year?

LIDDLE: We will be solid, and I think we will do well. Our goal is the Dome and we have great coaches and good teammates to get us there.