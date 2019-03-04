Liddle recaps recent Iowa visits
Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle used his two recent trips to Iowa City to continue building a bond with the coaching staff at the University of Iowa. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect in the Class of 2021 to discuss the visits, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.
Q: Overall how were your two most recent trips at Iowa?
LIDDLE: They were really exciting and a lot of fun like always.
Q: How were they different? How were they alike?
LIDDLE: They were different because there was not as many people as the one this week and we also went to a basketball game. It was different because there was a lot of people there, but they were both very fun, nonetheless.
Q: After having visited Iowa a great deal, what did you learn about Iowa from the trips?
LIDDLE: I learned about all of the same things that I have in the past. I am just fine with that because they are a great program and I like what they are doing and where they are progressing.
Q: Does your bond continue growing with the 2021 recruits that you often see at these visits?
LIDDLE: Yeah, it always does because the more I see them, the more I talk to them and it creates a bigger bond each time.
Q: Have you talked about teaming up in college at all?
LIDDLE: No, I am just trying to find my best fit and not worry about who is going to what college.
Q: What are you seeking most in your future school?
LIDDLE: I am just looking for a connection with the coaching staff, competitiveness, and also academics.
Q: Which coaches at Iowa do you speak with most and how are those relationships?
LIDDLE: I speak to Coach Morgan the most and it is fun because I can talk to him about anything. He is great to have conversations with and that could also be said for Coach Ferentz as well.
Q: What do you look for each time you visit Iowa?
LIDDLE: I look to make more connections with the coaches and also the recruits around me.
Q: What other trips have you made or have planned recently?
LIDDLE: I plan on going to Iowa State next Saturday, but other than that, I have not made any other plans.
Q: Do you feel any closer to a final decision?
LIDDLE: I am not completely sure yet.
Q: What colleges are in the picture overall for you?
LIDDLE: Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Northwestern.
Q: Have you seen any SEC or PAC 12 colleges pickup attention?
LIDDLE: Last year around April, Stanford visited me.
Q: What schools have offered you at this point?
LIDDLE: Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska.
Q: Do you feel anyone else is close to offering?
LIDDLE: I am not sure.
Q: Do you have any idea what schools you will be camping at this summer?
LIDDLE: I will do some camps, but it is too far away to know which ones I will be attending.
Q: Do you know when you’ll get back to Iowa?
LIDDLE: I am not sure yet. Sometime in the spring for a practice I'm sure.
Q: What are your workout plans as of late?
LIDDLE: I am lifting Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, and Saturdays and I am doing agilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
See highlights from Liddle's sophomore year at Bettendorf in the video below.