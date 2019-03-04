Bettendorf defensive tackle Griffin Liddle used his two recent trips to Iowa City to continue building a bond with the coaching staff at the University of Iowa. We caught up with the 6-foot-4, 255-pound prospect in the Class of 2021 to discuss the visits, the latest on his recruiting, and much more.

Q: Overall how were your two most recent trips at Iowa?

LIDDLE: They were really exciting and a lot of fun like always.

Q: How were they different? How were they alike?

LIDDLE: They were different because there was not as many people as the one this week and we also went to a basketball game. It was different because there was a lot of people there, but they were both very fun, nonetheless.

Q: After having visited Iowa a great deal, what did you learn about Iowa from the trips?

LIDDLE: I learned about all of the same things that I have in the past. I am just fine with that because they are a great program and I like what they are doing and where they are progressing.

Q: Does your bond continue growing with the 2021 recruits that you often see at these visits?

LIDDLE: Yeah, it always does because the more I see them, the more I talk to them and it creates a bigger bond each time.

Q: Have you talked about teaming up in college at all?

LIDDLE: No, I am just trying to find my best fit and not worry about who is going to what college.

Q: What are you seeking most in your future school?

LIDDLE: I am just looking for a connection with the coaching staff, competitiveness, and also academics.

Q: Which coaches at Iowa do you speak with most and how are those relationships?

LIDDLE: I speak to Coach Morgan the most and it is fun because I can talk to him about anything. He is great to have conversations with and that could also be said for Coach Ferentz as well.

Q: What do you look for each time you visit Iowa?

LIDDLE: I look to make more connections with the coaches and also the recruits around me.

Q: What other trips have you made or have planned recently?

LIDDLE: I plan on going to Iowa State next Saturday, but other than that, I have not made any other plans.

Q: Do you feel any closer to a final decision?

LIDDLE: I am not completely sure yet.

Q: What colleges are in the picture overall for you?

LIDDLE: Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Notre Dame, and Northwestern.

Q: Have you seen any SEC or PAC 12 colleges pickup attention?

LIDDLE: Last year around April, Stanford visited me.

Q: What schools have offered you at this point?

LIDDLE: Iowa, Iowa State, and Nebraska.

Q: Do you feel anyone else is close to offering?

LIDDLE: I am not sure.

Q: Do you have any idea what schools you will be camping at this summer?

LIDDLE: I will do some camps, but it is too far away to know which ones I will be attending.

Q: Do you know when you’ll get back to Iowa?

LIDDLE: I am not sure yet. Sometime in the spring for a practice I'm sure.

Q: What are your workout plans as of late?

LIDDLE: I am lifting Monday, Wednesday, Fridays, and Saturdays and I am doing agilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays.