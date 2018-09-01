Class of 2020 defensive lineman Michael Lois is just beginning his junior year of high school, but has already found his college home. That is in Iowa City, which is where the 6-foot-4, 260-pound Wisconsin native was today, so he could commit in person to the Hawkeye coaching staff after their season opener.



“Iowa definitely has my heart,” Lois told HawkeyeReport.com. “They have great people. Not only the coaches, but just everyone on campus and all around town. That’s what made me really want to go there.”

Growing up in Elkhorn, Lois has some family ties to the University of Wisconsin, but it was the Hawkeyes, not Badgers, that started recruiting him first and showed the most interest throughout the process.

“I’ve had a lot of family go to Wisconsin, but when I visited there I just didn’t get the same feeling that I did at Iowa,” said Lois. “At Iowa, everyone knew my name and who my parents were and were just so nice to us. Even before the offer, just being at Iowa was such a great experience.”

The Hawkeyes did, of course, end up offering this past spring, while Wisconsin did not. Still, Lois says do not expect anything to change if more offers come his way after his junior season, which is already off to a strong start with seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and a sack in his first game.

“I’ve pretty much told my coach if any other schools come in I’m not really interested,” Lois said. “Iowa has my heart. I’ll always be loyal to Iowa.”