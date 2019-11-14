Iowa City West quarterback Marcus Morgan has grown up following the Hawkeyes and continues to hear from their coaches in multiple sports.

“I got to visit Iowa for football and baseball, Iowa State for football, Penn State for baseball, and I'm going to Nebraska this coming weekend.”

Morgan, who was able to see the Hawkeyes in action against Rutgers and Penn State, enjoyed his time on campus.

“They both went really well," said Morgan. "I had a good time.”

There was one part of the visits that stood out most to Morgan as an athlete.

“The best parts of those trips would have to be walking through the tunnel and then onto the field to watch the team run out.”

Morgan, who threw for 1,723 yards and 11-touchdowns as a junior, had seen the Swarm from the crowd but felt this was different.

“It's a really cool experience because growing up and going to games I got to see it from afar but being down there and seeing right in front of you is a really cool experience.”

The Iowa coaches have enjoyed what they have seen regarding Morgan and his abilities on the football field.

“Nothing further than they like my game and enjoy watching me play," Morgan said. "They've mentioned my leadership as well.”

Morgan has kept a close eye on the Hawkeyes since he was younger.

“I've always been a fan just being from Iowa City, but it's a great program with really good coaches and facilities.”

Six schools are showing Morgan the most attention overall between baseball and football.

“The most (for football) would be Iowa State and Iowa," he said. "I talk to Nebraska weekly and get letters from Michigan State weekly. (For baseball, it is) just Iowa and Penn State.”

Morgan, who holds an offer from Iowa State, may also have a verbal baseball scholarship on the table as well.

“Not for football but for baseball, when I went to Penn State, they told me if I wanted to go there they would offer me however much I needed.”

When he eventually makes the sporting decision, Morgan knows what will allow him to make that final call.

“Whichever one will give me the most opportunities to succeed and where it feels like home.”