McCabe excited to learn in freshman year

Taylor McCabe will make the move from Nebraska to Iowa City within the week, as the start of her freshman year with the Iowa Women’s Basketball team approaches. After an illustrious high school career, she is ready to get to work in the college game.

McCabe is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and is the #89 overall prospect for the Class of 2022. She selected the Hawkeyes over Nebraska and Creighton.

As a senior, Taylor averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game, as she helped lead the Fremont Tigers to a 27-2 record and a Class A State Title. She was selected to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team and was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Over her career, McCabe scored 2,313 points and is one of just two Class A players all-time to score more than 2,000 points in a career. She also knocked down 389 career three-pointers, which is the most all-time in Nebraska High School Girls Basketball.

Link: HawkeyeReport - Iowa WBB Signee McCabe Hitting Milestones (rivals.com)

We caught up with the 5-foot-9 guard from Fremont, Nebraska to discuss the move to Iowa City and her upcoming freshman season with the Hawkeyes.

Q: Talk a little bit about your 3pt contest coming up at the end of the month (June 25th) with Jordan Bohannon and Peyton Sandfort?

McCABE: When I got the invite for the three point contest, I wasn’t really thinking of it as that, and I still don’t. It’s going to be a great camp opportunity for the youth of the community, and for me it will be a fantastic opportunity to be able to introduce myself to Iowa fans. I am definitely looking forward to it.



