McCabe excited to learn in freshman year
Taylor McCabe will make the move from Nebraska to Iowa City within the week, as the start of her freshman year with the Iowa Women’s Basketball team approaches. After an illustrious high school career, she is ready to get to work in the college game.
McCabe is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN and is the #89 overall prospect for the Class of 2022. She selected the Hawkeyes over Nebraska and Creighton.
As a senior, Taylor averaged 21.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.8 steals per game, as she helped lead the Fremont Tigers to a 27-2 record and a Class A State Title. She was selected to the Omaha World-Herald All-Nebraska team and was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Over her career, McCabe scored 2,313 points and is one of just two Class A players all-time to score more than 2,000 points in a career. She also knocked down 389 career three-pointers, which is the most all-time in Nebraska High School Girls Basketball.
Link: HawkeyeReport - Iowa WBB Signee McCabe Hitting Milestones (rivals.com)
We caught up with the 5-foot-9 guard from Fremont, Nebraska to discuss the move to Iowa City and her upcoming freshman season with the Hawkeyes.
Q: Talk a little bit about your 3pt contest coming up at the end of the month (June 25th) with Jordan Bohannon and Peyton Sandfort?
McCABE: When I got the invite for the three point contest, I wasn’t really thinking of it as that, and I still don’t. It’s going to be a great camp opportunity for the youth of the community, and for me it will be a fantastic opportunity to be able to introduce myself to Iowa fans. I am definitely looking forward to it.
Q: When do you move to Iowa City and what is your excitement level like for that move in day?
McCABE: I report June 12th and when I recently talked with the other incoming freshman, we all agreed are excited. I have been working with the academic advisors and player development staff to get everything organized for when I move to campus.
Q: What number do you plan on wearing?
McCABE: I will most likely be wearing number 2. I’ve always wanted to be a single digit number and 3 was taken, so 2 was my next option.
Q: What have you been doing since the end of the high school season to prepare for when you join the team this summer?
McCABE: Since high school basketball, I was a part of a state runner-up track team and I personally won five medals, so I felt like that was pretty important. Of course, I have been lifting and shooting to maintain shape and form.
Q: Looking back at your recruitment, what stood out about the Iowa program that made them an easy choice over others?
McCABE: When I committed, I remember it feeling like the best choice because of my relationship with the coaches and the amount I knew about the program and the players. It was a no-brainer.
Q: What is your relationship like with the other incoming freshman?
McCABE: Obviously, I know the other freshman pretty well after playing with them for two years, and we all get along easily.
Q: What are your goals for your freshman season? Areas of improvement?
McCABE: I could not even give you an idea quite yet. Whatever happens happens, I just know I’m going to work my hardest. College basketball is an entirely different level, especially for a small guard, and I am completely aware of that. I really just want to learn and keep getting better.
Q: The team brings back a lot of talent, including two All-Americans in Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano…How excited are you to get to play with and learn from them?
McCABE: I am excited to learn from Caitlin and Monika. They are great, energetic people and it is going to be an incredible experience to be able to play and practice alongside them.