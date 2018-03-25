While the rest of the basketball world was busy watching the NCAA Tournament narrow down to the Final Four, Patrick McCaffery was busy on the basketball court winning his own version of a national championship.

The future Hawkeye and 2019 prospect made his way to Colorado Springs this weekend for the 3 x 3 U18 National Championship and all he did was go undefeated and earn MVP honors at the event.

“It was a lot of fun and we had really good chemistry and a great group of guys,” McCaffery said Sunday evening as he was preparing to fly back to Iowa. “It was cool to be named MVP of the event as well.”

McCaffery scored 7 of the 21 points needed for victory, including the game winning basket.

With the championship and MVP award, McCaffery will likely be headed to Argentina in early October to represent the United States in the Youth Olympic Games. The U.S. team will be selected from a pool of players who participated in the event this weekend and given that McCaffery earned MVP honors, he will certainly be a part of the team.

“It’s really cool to think that I will have the opportunity to represent our country in an international event this fall,” he said.

McCaffery’s teammates included an Iowa recruiting target in the Class of 2021, Carson McCorkle, a 6-foot-3 guard from North Carolina. The Hawkeyes have already offered the talented guard and McCaffery enjoyed playing with him and their two other teammates, 2020 guard Dudley Blackwell from Florida and 2020 forward Jyare Davis from Delaware.

“We really played well with each other and other bigger players were also very mobile and I think that helped us a lot,” he said. “I’ve didn’t know the two other guys on my team prior to the event, but Carson and I have gotten to know each other a little bit and it was great playing with him.”



