Being from Michigan, playing the Wolverines is always meaningful for Kaveon Merriweather. In fact, the senior safety says that most of his extended family will be rooting for Michigan on Saturday. Merriweather says that's ok, but he hopes that they are disappointed with the result when the Wolverines come to Kinnick Stadium.

He discusses whether the thinks it's true what Jim Harbaugh said this week that top five teams come to Iowa to die, his thoughts on facing Michigan again after losing to them in the Big Ten title game, and much more.