Murray, Clark, Czinano Named to Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
The 2022-23 seasons might not have gone quite to expectations (or hopes) so far for Iowa's men's or women's basketball teams, but there have still been some outstanding individual performers on both squads. The Wooden Award committee has taken notice.
RELEASE:
Kris Murray Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2022-23 season, the list comprises of 25 student-athletes who are front-runners for one of the sport’s most prestigious honor.
The Hawkeyes have had a student-athlete named to the Midseason Top 25 four straight years and five of the last eight seasons. Former Hawkeye Keegan Murray was a finalist in 2022. Luka Garza was the recipient of the 2021 John R. Wooden Award and was a finalist in 2020. Jarrod Uthoff was a semifinalist in 2016.
Murray (6-foot-8, 220 pounds) is averaging a team-best 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per outing. He has increased his scoring average by 11.7 points per game this season compared to last year.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa, native has scored 30+ points three times this season (32 at Penn State; 31 vs. Georgia Tech; 30 vs. Omaha). Murray is the only player from a Power 5 conference this season with three 30-point performances. He is one of five Hawkeyes to score 30+ at least three times in the Fran McCaffery era, joining Luka Garza (13), Keegan Murray (5), Peter Jok (5), and Devyn Marble (3).
Murray missed four contests in December due to a lower body injury (Iowa State; Wisconsin; Southeast Missouri State; Eastern Illinois). He has scored 20+ points in 50 percent of games played this season (5-of-10). Murray scored 22 of his game and career-best 32 points in the second half at Penn State on Jan. 1.
In addition to Murray being named to the men's Midseason Top 25 by the Wooden Award, Caitlin Clark and Monika Czinano both made the women's Midseason Top 25 list by the Wooden Award.
RELEASE:
Clark, Czinano on Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Midseason Top 25 Watch List on Wednesday.
Clark has been tabbed as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, All-Big Ten by coaches and media (unanimous), Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List, AP All-American (unanimous), Naismith, Wooden Preseason Watch List, and The Athletic Player of the Year.
This season, Clark is leading the Hawkeyes with 27.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Clark was also the fourth Iowa women’s basketball player to eclipse 2,000 career points and tied Elena Delle Donne as that fastest players to reach that milestone in 75 career games. Clark was the first Iowa men’s or women's basketball player to amass 2,000 career points, 550 assists, 530 rebounds, 120 steals, and 40 blocks in a career.
The West Des Moines, Iowa, native also was recognized as Big Ten Player of the Year and was a Naismith and Wooden Award finalist in 2022.
Czinano was the fifth Hawkeye to surpass 2,000 career points and 38th all-time in Big Ten Conference history. Czinano and Clark were the first pair of teammates to accomplish those feats in the same season in Big Ten women’s basketball history. Czinano is averaging 17.8 points and is shooting 61% from the floor this year.
A season ago, she earned All-Big Ten accolades, was named a semifinalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year and was an Associated Press and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention. For the second time in her career, she was named to both of the preseason all-conference teams.
Congratulations to Murray, Clark, and Czinano -- and here's to hoping they continue to play at such a high level as the 2022-23 season continues.