HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named to the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award Watch List.

Announced by Ted Hendricks and the Ted Hendricks Foundation, the award honors the top defensive end in college football. On-field performance, exceptional winning attitude, leadership abilities, school and community contributions, and academic preparedness are some qualities the award’s recipient must display.

Last season, Nelson (6-foot-7, 271 pounds) started all 13 games and recorded a team leading and career-high 7.5 sacks to earn third-team All-Big Ten honors. The Urbandale, Iowa, native tallied 41 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, while also recording four pass break-ups, two forced fumbles, and a blocked field goal. His fourth-quarter sack against Boston College quarterback ultimately led to Iowa’s game-winning touchdown in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Nelson has been named to three other preseason award watch lists, including the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Bednarik Award, and the Bronko Nagurski award. Nelson, who selected to Iowa's 2018 Leadership Group, is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, a first-team Academic All-American, and was most recently recognized as a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

The award is named in honor of Ted Hendricks, who was college football’s first three-time first-team All-American. Bradley Chubb of N.C. State won last year’s award.

The winner of the 2018 Ted Hendricks Award will be announced on Dec. 12.

The Hawkeyes open their season against Northern Illinois on Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. For ticket information visit hawkeyesports.com/fightforiowa.