Following the commitment of Morehead State guard Drew Thelwell to Iowa out of the transfer portal, the Hawkeyes' transfer targets have changed a bit. After the addition of the mid-major guard, it appears that Fran McCaffery and staff are now looking to add depth at the wing.

We'll take a look at what theirnew targets have accomplished so far in their college careers, what other schools have shown interest, and how well they might fit in Iowa City. Plus, we take a look at a 2024 guard that the Hawkeyes have reportedly shown interest in, following a release from his letter of intent.