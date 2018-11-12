Pella native Nick DeJong is going to play college football at the University of Iowa. On Sunday, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound DeJong announced that he has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes.

"The coaches are very relatable and great, honest people," DeJong told HawkeyeReport.com. "Along with the business program being top notch, I feel like the opportunities at Iowa are great and I can be the best player possible there."

DeJong, who will play offensive line at Iowa, picked up a number of scholarship offers during the recruiting process with a list that included Air Force, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Illinois State, Western Illinois, North Dakota, Fordham, and Stephen F. Austin. The decision to turn down scholarship money was one he did not take lightly, but felt ultimately that Iowa was the best fit.

"It was a tough decision. but I feel this is the right choice for me," DeJong said.