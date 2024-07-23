The No. 1 kicker in the country and a product of The Woodlands, Texas, Scott Starzyk had a busy weekend.

Between announcing his commitment to Iowa on Thursday, travelling to Tennessee for a massive camp hosted by Kohl's Kicking and earning a spot on the 2025 Under Armour All-American team, the newest Hawkeyes had quite a bit to take in over 72 hours.

Starzyk caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to share what went into his decision, his excitement to work with LeVar Woods and Drew Stevens, what it means to him to be an All-American and more.