No.1 Kicker Scott Starzyk talks Commitment, All-American Status
The No. 1 kicker in the country and a product of The Woodlands, Texas, Scott Starzyk had a busy weekend.
Between announcing his commitment to Iowa on Thursday, travelling to Tennessee for a massive camp hosted by Kohl's Kicking and earning a spot on the 2025 Under Armour All-American team, the newest Hawkeyes had quite a bit to take in over 72 hours.
Starzyk caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to share what went into his decision, his excitement to work with LeVar Woods and Drew Stevens, what it means to him to be an All-American and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news