From The Woodlands, Texas, Starzyk chose Iowa over offers Syracuse , Mississippi State , Memphis and others. He also received preferred walk-on opportunities from programs like Oklahoma and Texas A&M .

As he announced on Twitter Thursday evening, the No. 1 kicker and No. 4 punter in the country, Scott Starzyk has committed to Iowa .

Starzyk, who visited Iowa for its big official visit weekend in June, said LeVar Woods was a big reason he was interested in the Hawkeyes in the first place.

"Coach Woods' reputation in the special teams world is above many others," he said. "He's a wonderful coach. I'd say he's probably the main reason I would go to there. Iowa isn't very close to where I live, and if I'd go that far, I'd need a good reason. I think he's a great reason. There's also the clarity of the fact that I don't see him going anywhere anytime soon."