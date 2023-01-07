Do you ever think about how much expectations impact our perception? Expectations are something I've thought about a lot in the last few days regarding this Iowa women’s basketball team and the Caitlin Clark era.

Before Clark’s first game at Iowa, no one really knew what to expect. She was certainly a hyped recruit, but there are hyped recruits every year, and she wasn’t even ranked #1 in her class. Expectations for Iowa as a team were relatively low. The team had lost Megan Gustafson the year prior, and lost several key senior leaders like Kathleen Doyle and Makenzie Meyer from the 2019-2020 team.

The 2020-2021 team clearly blew its expectations out of the water. Clark played better than most freshman ever have, and Iowa advanced to the Big Ten Tournament final and made the Sweet 16.

Expectations were extremely high for the 2021-2022 team. Iowa returned most of its key contributors but was still relatively young. Suddenly there was discussion of Iowa being a Top 10 team and questions about whether Iowa could make the Elite Eight.

For much of last year, Iowa didn’t live up to those lofty expectations. The Hawks struggled in the non-conference and didn’t have a lot of big wins early in Big Ten play. Iowa even dropped out of the Top 25 completely for a short time.

Then Iowa went on a huge run in the final two weeks of the regular season to capture a share of the Big Ten regular season title. The Hawkeyes followed that by winning the Big Ten Tournament and earning a 2-seed (8th overall seed) in the NCAA Tournament. Suddenly expectations shifted again. Now Iowa was favored to make the Elite Eight and was a trendy Final Four selection by the media and fans alike.

We obviously know how last season ended. Now it seems like the general perception is that Iowa’s 2021-2022 season was a failure. People seem to focus on the Creighton upset and forget the Big Ten titles and the #8 overall seed. The expectations set at the very end of the year and our reaction to them not being met have shaped how one of the most successful seasons in program history is remembered.

And now we find ourselves largely in the same place we were in the middle of last year. Iowa came into this season ranked in the Top 5. Even pessimists largely thought Iowa’s worst-case scenario was a similar performance to last year.

15 games into the season, Iowa sits just 11-4 and ranked 16th in the country. The general perception is that Iowa is talented, but flawed. Many observers don’t see the Hawks getting past the Sweet 16 this year if they even get that far.

But Iowa’s losses to Kansas State, UConn, and Illinois were all extremely close. Change a couple plays in each of those games, and Iowa could easily be 14-1 and ranked 4th or 5th in the country. If that happened, Iowa would be in the discussion right now as a Final Four favorite. Clark would probably be the runaway frontrunner for National Player of the Year.

If that had happened, Iowa as a team really wouldn’t be any different, though. They would still have notable defensive lapses. They would still rely too heavily on Clark and Czinano to score. They would still get little or no bench production in some games.

The reality is that today a talented but flawed Iowa team traveled to Ann Arbor to face a talented but flawed Michigan team on the road. The result of the game would impact who might win a Big Ten title. It would certainly impact our perceptions and expectations of each team moving forward. But barring injury, it wouldn’t impact the teams themselves. Each would still be capable of the same things it was capable of before the game was played.



