No. 19 Missouri 27, Iowa 24: QBNone

Sullivan looks for a target downfield. (Photo by George Walker IV / AP)

In Iowa's 27-24 loss to No. 19 Missouri in the Music City Bowl, junior quarterback Brendan Sullivan had a major opportunity to solidify himself as the Hawkeyes' definitive starter heading into the spring. On Friday, he told media that he was well aware that offensive coordinator Tim Lester was shopping for an additional quarterback in the portal. "Coach Lester has been super transparent," Sullivan said. "It's the name of the game these days. You've got to compete. If you're scared of competing, then you shouldn't be playing the game. So I'm here, staying, playing for Iowa, and I'm going to continue to compete to the best of my abilities." Despite finishing 14-of-18 for 131 yards and a touchdown through the air, Sullivan also threw a critical interception, took an unnecessary late sack, and missed a fourth and one conversion on a QB sneak that cost Iowa a chance at the victory. All that to say, the Northwestern transfer likely hasn't separated himself enough to be Iowa's definitive QB1 going into next season.

Advertisement

In the first half, Sullivan looked like he had s serious shot to be the QB of the future for the Hawkeyes. He completed eight of his first nine passes, starting 6-of-6 for 79 yards and a touchdown pop pass to Terrell Washington. "I think I took huge strides in the passing game," Sullivan said postgame. "I think I showed I can progress, showed I can get the ball out on time, and you saw that in the first half." "I thought he played really well in the first half, and we had a rhythm," Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said of his starting quarterback. "He had a rhythm." Right before the half, Sullivan took off on a heroic, sideline-to-sideline scramble that nearly landed him in the end zone and further emphasized what was a stellar first half. "It was just an instinctual thing, trying to make a play," Sullivan said. "It wasn't there in the pass, it wasn't there when I first ran around, and so when I ran back around, something happened. So just trying to make a play, and play with instinct." Kamari Moulton promptly punched it in from one yard out on the ensuing play, giving Iowa a 21-14 lead at the half.

The second half is where things went awry. Though Sullivan's completion percentage didn't waver to the point of destruction, as he went 6-of-9 through the air, he passed for just 43 yards in the second half -- 19 of which came on a dump-down pass to Washington after Sullivan took a 13-yard loss on a first-down sack. The first play of the fourth quarter was another costly error-- an interception at midfield that resulted in Missouri tying the game at 24 on a 51-yard boot from redshirt-freshman kicker Blake Craig. "I think the end of the story is you can't turn the ball over, and that's what cost us the game," Sullivan said. "It's something I've got to take and I've got to live with, but it just can't happen."

Though the interception didn't technically cost the Hawkeyes the game, it didn't help their effort, and neither did Iowa's next three drives. After the interception, the offense proceeded to go three-and-out, three-and-out and four-and-out. "They definitely had us figured out a little more in the second half than they did the first half," Sullivan said. "I think we just needed to execute better. I think we still had good play calls, still had opportunities to succeed and we just didn't make them." The final stop came on the four-and-out drive with 51 seconds left and Iowa on the Missouri 46. On a 4th and short, a Sullivan sneak was eaten up by the Missouri defense and cost Iowa a shot at earning the victory -- and an opportunity to tie the game with a Drew Stevens field goal. "They kind of had it figured out, we were trying to go hurry up a sneak," Sullivan said. "It just wasn't working."

After the game Ferentz pointed to Sullivan's competitiveness as a strength that can also sometimes be a detriment. "One of Brendan's strengths is his competitiveness, and he just really cares," Ferentz said. "He's really wound tight. And so part of the challenge for him playing, this is not just quarterbacks, but anybody, you have to be able to bridle that enthusiasm and the energy sometimes, and make it work for you, not against you. And I think he runs hot a little bit sometimes, kind of gets out of whack there." But Iowa's head man was happy overall with his quarterback's performance. "He went out there and just played as hard as he possibly could," Ferentz said. "So he'll keep improving, optimistic about that, and he's a tremendous young person."