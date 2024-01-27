IOWA CITY -- Iowa called timeout with 1:54 left in the first half down 31-27. The Hawkeyes were in the midst of the most frustrating 32 minutes of their season. In the final 14 minutes of the Ohio State game, the Hawkeyes surrendered a 12-point lead and lost in overtime. The Buckeyes scored 42 points in those 14 minutes. In the first 18 minutes against Nebraska, it was Iowa's offense that was out of sync. The Hawks weren't getting many good shots and were missing the good looks that they did get. Then, in the blink of an eye, all that frustration ended. The Hawkeyes closed the half on a furious 9-0 run that got the crowd back into the game and exorcised their offensive demons. Iowa controlled the game from there, leading by double digits for most of the second half and closing out a comfortable 92-73 victory. Caitlin Clark had 38 points for the game, but scored 31 of those points in the final 20 minutes and five seconds. Kate Martin did well as Iowa's second scoring option, finishing with 16 points.

Clark in the Zone

Advertisement

In the waning seconds of the first half, Clark wasn't having a typical Caitlin Clark game. She was 2-of-9 from the floor and had just 7 points. Then Clark got an opportunity to close the half with a three. She hit the shot, sending Iowa to halftime with a 5-point lead. The made three proved to be a sign of things to come.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIHNob3QgZnJvbSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDYWl0 bGluQ2xhcmsyMjwvYT4gaXMgZW5jaGFudGluZy4g8J+kqSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vaEVGVGJIek56ViI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hFRlRi SHpOelY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQmlnIFRlbiBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNr ZXRiYWxsIChAQjFHd2JiYWxsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0IxR3diYmFsbC9zdGF0dXMvMTc1MTMzMjYyNzg4NDE3MTcxMT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2tx dW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdp dHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0 PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"Once you make a couple, the basket just looks pretty big," Clark said after the game. Clark scored eight quick points in the first three minutes of the third quarter, and she was off to the races from there. Clark shot 9-of-12 from the field in the second half, including 6-of-8 shooting from three-point range. "I got a lot easier shots for myself in the second half, whether it was coming off of screens, [or] whether it was in transition." Her toughest make came early in the fourth quarter. Iowa had a 12-point lead, but Nebraska was still doing enough to hang around. In the waning seconds of a broken possession, Clark collected the ball far from the basket with little time on the shot clock. In what time Clark had left, she found just enough space to get up a desperation heave:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZeV8J2frfCdl5og8J2XpfCdl7LwnZe98J2YgvCdmIHwnZeu8J2Y gfCdl7bwnZe88J2XuyDwn5ikPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9DYWl0bGluQ2xhcmsyMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FpdGxp bkNsYXJrMjI8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9o YXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9rajVT TjZobVNmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20va2o1U042aG1TZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBJb3dhIFdvbWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgKEBJb3dhV0JCKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0lvd2FXQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE3 NTEzNDIyMzM1MjgyMjE5MTg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFy eSAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"Those are the most fun shots to take," Clark said of her late three. "It's like a free-for-all. You can do whatever you want. You gotta get it up." "It's unbelievable," Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said about the shot.

Caitlin vs. The Officials

Everyone who has watched an Iowa game knows of Clark's frequent disagreements with officiating. What most don't know is that Clark actually gets along well with most of the officials outside of game moments. "I have a great relationship with a lot of the officials," Clark said. "They love me. We love talking. I'm feisty. I'm competitive. They know that. To be honest when I get T'd up, I go up to them and say 'I deserve that, I'm sorry.'"

Affolter Provides a Spark

Sydney Affolter has quietly had a very good season. The junior is averaging 7.4 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, and 1.3 spg in 21.2 minutes per game. More impressive are her shooting numbers. Three-point shooting has long been a weakness for Affolter, but she came into the game shooting a solid 33.3% from deep. On 2-point attempts, she’s been shooting an elite 65.0%. Affolter also has a knack for making big plays when Iowa needs them, be it an offensive rebound, a tie-up, or a tough stand defensively. Today, Affolter helped change the game with her offense. In the final three minutes of the first half, Affolter scored seven points. The first five points helped keep Iowa in the game as the rest of the offense was struggling. The final layup on an offensive rebound helped Iowa keep its strong run going to end the half. "Syd always gives us such great energy off the bench," Coach Bluder said. "I'm really happy with the way [she's] playing."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4mcXVvdDvwnZiV8J2YsPCdmLgg8J2YkCYjMzk78J2YriDwnZit8J2Y uvCdmKrwnZiv8J2YqCDwnZiw8J2YryDwnZi18J2YqfCdmKYg8J2YpPCdmLDw nZit8J2YpSwg8J2YqfCdmKLwnZiz8J2YpSDwnZio8J2Ys/CdmLDwnZi28J2Y r/CdmKUuJnF1b3Q7PGJyPjxicj4tPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9kYXZpc21vbGx5MTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRhdmlz bW9sbHkxNDwvYT4sIHByb2JhYmx5IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vU2lqUmZzcTR6RCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NpalJmc3E0ekQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYjMzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93 YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0 YXR1cy8xNzUxMzM1MjQ1ODA1MTI5OTg3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkphbnVhcnkgMjcsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Big Ten Title Race Update

Here are the teams with a .500 or better record in Big Ten play now that Iowa is halfway through its conference season: 8-1 Iowa

7-1 Indiana

7-1 Ohio State

5-3 Penn State

5-4 Michigan

5-4 Michigan State

5-4 Nebraska

4-4 Maryland

4-4 Minnesota Over the the last five years, the eventual conference champion has finished with a record of: 16-2, 14-4, 17-1, 16-2, and 15-3. With that history in mind, all but the top three teams are already extreme long shots to win the regular season conference title. Penn State would have to run the table to stand much of a chance at doing so. Any of the teams with four losses would need to run the table and get significant help. Of the top three teams, Indiana has by far the easiest schedule remaining. The Hoosiers only have five matchups left with the top nine teams in conference: road games at Maryland and Ohio State, and home games against Michigan State, Iowa, and Maryland. Iowa has seven remaining matchups with the top nine teams: a road game at Maryland, a home game against Penn State, a road game at Nebraska, a home game against Michigan, road games at Indiana and Minnesota, and finally a home game against Ohio State. Ohio State has eight games remaining against the top nine teams in the league: at home against Indiana, road games at Minnesota and Michigan State, home to Nebraska, a road game at Penn State, home games against Maryland and Michigan, and a final road game at Iowa. While Indiana has the fewest big games remaining, the Hoosiers also got blown out by Iowa and haven't faced Ohio State yet. Their only matchup with the Buckeyes is on the road. Ohio State has the big win against Iowa, but the Buckeyes are also the only Top-3 team with a loss to a team outside of that Top-3 (at Michigan). The Buckeyes have also looked been inconsistent at times during the season. Earlier this week, they trailed most of the game against Illinois, before using a big fourth quarter rally to earn a comeback victory. Ohio State also has a difficult game at Iowa to wrap up the regular season. The front half of Iowa's schedule included four games against teams near the bottom of the conference. The Hawks will only have two such games in their final nine games, and one of them is coming up on Wednesday. No game is easy in the Big Ten, but games against teams at the bottom of the conference are generally less taxing. Iowa won't have the luxury of facing many "bad" teams in its closing stretch this season.