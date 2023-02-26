Another Iowa women’s basketball regular season has come to an end. When the season began, it was arguably Iowa’s most anticipated season ever. The Hawkeyes were a pre-season Top 5 team. They were slated to face some of the top teams in the country throughout the season. And they had a generational talent in Caitlin Clark leading the way. In some ways, this season has lived up to the hype. Iowa pushed a healthy and talented UConn squad to the limit. The Hawkeyes soundly defeated Iowa State at home. They went into Columbus and beat then-undefeated #2 Ohio State. And they dominated #7 Maryland at home. In the process, Clark became arguably the favorite to win this year’s National Player of the Year. But thus far, this season also feels slightly unsatisfying. Iowa lost close games it shouldn’t have to Kansas State and Illinois, and needed overtime to beat Drake. The Hawkeyes didn’t show up in a loss at home to North Carolina State or in the recent blowout loss at Maryland. And Indiana’s huge season wrapped up the Big Ten regular season championship for the Hoosiers by the middle of last week. But an upset victory over Indiana in Iowa’s last regular season game could change everything. It would give Iowa one of the biggest wins in all of college basketball this season, and help Iowa end the season with momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament next week. Could the Hawkeyes win another big game in front of a capacity crowd?

RECAP

Iowa started the game well on both ends, getting a couple stops and turning that into offense. The Hawks hit their first four shots, including two threes and a Monika Czinano layup. Indiana called for timeout just over 2 minutes into the game with Iowa leading 10-2. Iowa hit a three out of the timeout and led 13-2. Indiana battled back, and narrowed Iowa’s lead as low as 21-18 before Clark got a basket on a drive to close the first quarter. The second quarter was back-and-forth with the two teams constantly exchanging small runs. Indiana got its first lead since the onset of the first quarter at 37-36, but a late Clark runner gave Iowa a 40-39 lead at halftime. Iowa came out firing early in the third quarter again and extended its lead to 51-42. The Hawks finally got some stops in the first few minutes of the quarter after stops were so difficult during most of the first half. Indiana battled right back and narrowed the lead to 3, but Iowa responded back with a Clark and-1 and a Kate Martin three to lead 57-48. And, as happened often Sunday, just when Iowa seemed to have seized momentum back, Indiana responded with a big run to narrow Iowa’s lead to 59-58. Clark got to the line with less than 4 seconds left and hit two free throws to send Iowa to the 4th with a 61-58 lead. Iowa pushed its lead back to six early in the final quarter, but Indiana responded well and a Sydney Parrish three gave the Hoosiers a 70-68 lead with 6:22 left — IU's first lead of the second half. Iowa called timeout, then responded itself with a Gabbie Marshall three, Marshall drawing an offensive foul, a Czinano and-1, and Marshall forcing another turnover. With 5:04 to play, Iowa led 74-70 with the ball. Iowa immediately turned it over, but Molly Davis got a steal and score and Iowa led 76-70. Indiana responded with a couple baskets, but Martin got to the line and converted 1-of-2 to give Iowa a 77-74 lead with three minutes to play. The two teams then traded scores, before a Mackenzie Holmes and-1 leveled the score at 79 with two minutes to go. With 1:20 to play, Iowa found Czinano down low and she converted to give Iowa the lead back. Holmes responded 20 seconds later with a tough basket to tie the game at 81. Iowa ran another set trying to free up Czinano and she was fouled with 48 seconds left. Czinano converted both free throws and Iowa led 83-81. On the other end, Clark fouled Chloe Moore-McNeil and Moore-McNeil hit both to tie the game again with 35 seconds to play. Offensively Iowa wasted as much time as it could, then drove and found Czinano in the low-post. Czinano put up a contested shot, but it rimmed out. Indiana got the rebound and called timeout to advance the ball with 5 seconds left. Indiana entered the ball to Holmes and she backed down, then shuffled her feet in what seemed like a travel. The referees missed the travel, then whistled Czinano for a foul instead. Holmes hit two free throws and Indiana led 85-83. But Indiana left 1.5 seconds on the clock, and you just can’t leave time on the clock while Caitlin Clark still has a shot.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCBNWSBHT0QhISBUSEUgQlVaWkVSIEJFQVRFUiAzIEJZIENDISEh ITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FpdGxpbkNsYXJrMjI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhaXRsaW5DbGFyazIyPC9hPiB4IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXdrZXllcz9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhd2tleWVzPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vSUVBb2huOFpiRiI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0lFQW9objhaYkY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSW93YSBXb21lbiYj Mzk7cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIChASW93YVdCQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Jb3dhV0JCL3N0YXR1cy8xNjI5OTQ5MzI2OTA1NTQ4ODAw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIG9uZeKAmXMgb3ZlcvCfpKMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL1kyelc2VUhHaVAiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZMnpXNlVIR2lQPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENoYWQgTGVpc3Rpa293IChAQ2hhZExlaXN0aWtvdykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGFkTGVpc3Rpa293L3N0 YXR1cy8xNjI5OTQ5Mzg0NzUzMjgzMDc1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkZlYnJ1YXJ5IDI2LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

As Gus Johnson would say: Cold. Blooded!

BOX SCORE

Clark led Iowa with 34 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists. She only had two turnovers in the game, and hit the biggest shot of her life. It’s safe to say we can end the Player of the Year debates now. Clark is your winner. And she continues to build upon her legacy by the game. Martin battled foul trouble in the second half, but had a massive game, scoring 19 points on 6/9 shooting. Indiana shut Czinano down for most of the game, but she still finished with 13 points and 9 rebounds. She also mad some big baskets and free throws late, and her screen helped free Clark up for her instantly iconic last-second shot. A box score for the game is here.

THE RESPONSE

What a response from Iowa after its worst game of the season at Maryland. Iowa came out firing offensively early in the game, and had a response every time Indiana went on a run to get back in the game. Iowa could’ve easily shown up and just gone through the motions. Indiana was expected to win. Instead, Iowa played the best game of its season when it needed it most.

THE SHOT

The entire team deserves tremendous credit for executing that final play. The missed travel call and Holmes’ subsequent free throws were a gut punch. Instead of pouting about a blown call, the coaches drew up a great final play to go for the win. McKenna Warnock and Czinano set good screens to free Clark. Martin got the ball to Clark in a spot where she could turn and shoot. And Clark hit one of the biggest shots in program history.

THE CROWD

Iowa fans deserve tremendous credit for this day. The support during College GameDay was tremendous. During the game itself, Iowa players fed off of the crowd’s energy and that was a big reason Iowa always found a response to Indiana’s runs. Iowa will need that support again in the days to come when the Hawks host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament again.

WHAT IT MEANS

Iowa was a 3 seed and 9th overall in the Selection Committee’s release on Thursday, but teams 4-9 seemed very close. This win over Indiana is one of the biggest in college basketball this season. The Hoosiers are #2 in the country and their previous loss came when Grace Berger wasn’t available due to injury. My guess is bracketologists will have Iowa as a 2 seed in the next bracketology update, and Iowa still has a chance at more big victories in the Big Ten Tournament. One win would likely solidify Iowa’s place as a 2 seed. Two wins and Iowa will start climbing up to be one of the higher 2 seeds. And three wins? Iowa could have a legitimate shot at a 1 seed, pending other results around the country.

NEXT UP