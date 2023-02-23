Selection Committee’s Top 16

Iowa-Related Thoughts

I was a little stunned to see Iowa all the way down at a 3 seed. Yes the Maryland loss was bad, but ESPN had Iowa at 5th overall a couple days ago. Even a bad loss at the #6 team shouldn’t hurt a team too much (at least in theory). I think this reveal shows that the Committee places more value on recent results as compared to overall resume. Last year, no one thought Iowa would get the last 2 seed heading into the selection show. But the Committee gave Iowa the nod over teams with arguably better resumes specifically because of Iowa’s late season run. That is both good and bad for Iowa. If the Hawks close the season with a couple big wins, they could dramatically improve their position. If they lose to Indiana then lose in the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament, though, Iowa could fall further more as a result of losing three straight to end the season than because of the hit that would give to Iowa’s overall resume. If Iowa loses to Indiana, wins the quarterfinal tournament game, then loses to Maryland again in the semifinal, Iowa probably won’t fall lower than a 3 seed, barring strange results.

Other Thoughts