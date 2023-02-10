WBB: Selection Committee First Top 16 Reveal
Late Thursday night, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its Top 16 teams if the tournament selection were to happen today. Reveals like this are important in that they take some of the speculation out of bracketology work; the top teams no longer have to guess where they stand. Analysts can review trends and determine what factors in a team’s resume that this particular committee likes better than others.
One note before we dig in: Thursday’s results — including Iowa’s loss at Indiana — were not factored into the committee’s rankings. I’m not sure it would’ve changed a lot for Iowa anyway, but it’s still worth noting the reveal wasn’t updated to account for it.
ESPN’s Top 16
Before showing the Selection Committee’s Top 16, I want to use ESPN’s last bracketology (released on Tuesday) as a baseline. Not one bracketologist is perfect obviously, but I think ESPN’s Charlie Crème is best at it on the women’s side. ESPN’s projection can serve as a reasonable guess at the expected Top 16 and then we can review where the Committee differed from ESPN.
Two notes on ESPN’s bracketology. First, it was released before UConn lost at Marquette on Wednesday night. Thus the Selection Committee’s Top 16 takes that loss into account, but ESPN’s last projection did not.
Second, Crème doesn’t release the S-curve he uses in his projections. What I have below for the Top 16 teams is somewhat of a guess, though I think the top 3 are fairly obvious, and Crème explained how he ranked teams 4-6.
1 Seeds
2–Indiana
3—UConn
4—Stanford
2 Seeds
5—Iowa
6—LSU
7—Utah
8—Maryland
3 Seeds
9—Duke
10—Notre Dame
11—Ohio State
4 Seeds
13—Michigan
16—Texas
Selection Committee’s Top 16
1 Seeds
1—South Carolina—SEC
2—Indiana—Big Ten
3—Stanford—PAC 12
4—UConn—Big East
2 Seeds
5—LSU—SEC
6—Utah—Pac 12
7—Iowa—Big Ten
8—Duke—ACC
3 Seeds
9—Maryland—Big Ten
10—Notre Dame—ACC
11—Michigan—Big Ten
12—Texas—Big 12
4 Seeds
13—Virginia Tech—ACC
14—North Carolina—ACC
15—Villanova—Big East
16—Ohio State—Big Ten
Similarities and Differences Between Committee and ESPN
The biggest difference for Iowa fans is that ESPN had Iowa 5th overall and the Committee had Iowa 7th overall. That said, ESPN thought the gap between 4 through 7 was fairly small, and there’s a good chance the Committee feels the same.
ESPN and the Committee’s Top 10 teams were all the same. The only difference of note in their top 10s was the Committee had Duke on the 2-line (8th overall) with Maryland as a 3-seed (9th overall), while ESPN switched the two with each other.
More substantially, ESPN was much higher on Ohio State (11th) than the Committee (16th). That’s bad news for Iowa, because Iowa’s win in Columbus is one of the best on its resume. Hopefully Ohio State will pick things up again and improve its standing.
The only team the Committee had in its top 16 that ESPN didn’t was Villanova (ESPN had FSU instead).
Thoughts Overall
South Carolina looks like easily the best team in the country, and is the one team I want Iowa to avoid in the tournament for as long as possible. As long as Iowa stays at 7 overall or higher, it should manage that.
At 7th overall, Iowa would’ve been in Indiana’s mock bracket, but the Committee flipped Utah and Iowa to avoid the Indiana-Iowa rematch potential. As fun as the Iowa-Indiana games are, we won’t see one in the NCAA Tournament unless both teams make the Final Four or National Championship.
A fully healthy UConn squad is probably the second-best team in the country, but UConn hasn’t been healthy all year long. We’ll see if the Huskies can get healthier before the season ends. If they can’t, they’re as vulnerable as any of the top teams.
I’m not sure whether the Committee would avoid pairing Iowa and UConn for a potential rematch in the Elite Eight. Last year the Committee set up a potential Iowa-Iowa State rematch in the Sweet Sixteen, but that was also a rivalry match that would’ve been easy to sell. Iowa-UConn is a big-time matchup, but doesn’t have the same rivalry hype. And with Paige Buckers hurt, there’s no Clark vs. Bueckers matchup to market.
Stanford has a loaded frontcourt that I don’t think Iowa could stop, but its star post—Cameron Brink—often finds herself in foul trouble, and the Cardinal are relatively weak at guard. Stanford wouldn’t be a terrible matchup for Iowa in a potential Elite Eight game.
I don’t know a ton about Utah, but from glancing at their stats and metrics, they look an awful lot like Iowa—an offense-first team that plays quickly and gets into shootouts. Iowa tends to do comparatively better against offensive teams than defensive teams, so that could be a fun matchup in the tournament if it comes to pass.
As I mentioned in my recap earlier, LSU hasn’t played a ranked team all season. Because of that, they are the biggest mystery in college basketball right now. They’ve blown out some good teams, but have also look particularly shaky in the last two weeks. LSU’s Angel Reese would probably put up monster numbers against Iowa, but it's possible that the Tigers’ true talent level is somewhat lower than their current seeding because their resume is being propped up by the undefeated record. I wouldn’t be shocked if the Tigers drop quite a bit in the Committee’s eyes if they have a big loss to South Carolina.
Further down, ACC and Big Ten teams occupy 8 of the 10 slots between #7 and #16. Iowa won’t be matched with any of the Big Ten teams in that range for a potential Sweet Sixteen game, so the Hawks would match up against Texas, Villanova or one of the ACC teams if things don’t change significantly between now and Selection Sunday.