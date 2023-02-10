Late Thursday night, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed its Top 16 teams if the tournament selection were to happen today. Reveals like this are important in that they take some of the speculation out of bracketology work; the top teams no longer have to guess where they stand. Analysts can review trends and determine what factors in a team’s resume that this particular committee likes better than others. One note before we dig in: Thursday’s results — including Iowa’s loss at Indiana — were not factored into the committee’s rankings. I’m not sure it would’ve changed a lot for Iowa anyway, but it’s still worth noting the reveal wasn’t updated to account for it.

ESPN’s Top 16

Selection Committee’s Top 16

1 Seeds 1—South Carolina—SEC 2—Indiana—Big Ten 3—Stanford—PAC 12 4—UConn—Big East 2 Seeds 5—LSU—SEC 6—Utah—Pac 12 7—Iowa—Big Ten 8—Duke—ACC 3 Seeds 9—Maryland—Big Ten 10—Notre Dame—ACC 11—Michigan—Big Ten 12—Texas—Big 12 4 Seeds 13—Virginia Tech—ACC 14—North Carolina—ACC 15—Villanova—Big East 16—Ohio State—Big Ten

Similarities and Differences Between Committee and ESPN

The biggest difference for Iowa fans is that ESPN had Iowa 5th overall and the Committee had Iowa 7th overall. That said, ESPN thought the gap between 4 through 7 was fairly small, and there’s a good chance the Committee feels the same. ESPN and the Committee’s Top 10 teams were all the same. The only difference of note in their top 10s was the Committee had Duke on the 2-line (8th overall) with Maryland as a 3-seed (9th overall), while ESPN switched the two with each other. More substantially, ESPN was much higher on Ohio State (11th) than the Committee (16th). That’s bad news for Iowa, because Iowa’s win in Columbus is one of the best on its resume. Hopefully Ohio State will pick things up again and improve its standing. The only team the Committee had in its top 16 that ESPN didn’t was Villanova (ESPN had FSU instead).

Thoughts Overall