Official Visit Preview: Peyton Falzone, King Liggins

This coming weekend, Iowa will host four-star quarterback, Peyton Falzone and three-star defensive tackle, King Liggins for its first official visits of the 2026 cycle.
Two priority targets for the Hawkeyes, Falzone previously visited Iowa in November for the 13-10 win over Nebraska, and Liggins was in attendance for Iowa's 38-21 victory over Troy in September.
Let's take a look at what favors Iowa, what's going against the Hawkeyes in each recruitment, who the biggest competition is for both prospects and more.
