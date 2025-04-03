Isaia Howard Talks Commitment: "It's Unreal"

On Thursday, Isaia Howard shared with Hawkeye Beacon his decision to commit to Iowa out of the transfer portal. The Drake transfer will follow Ben McCollum to Iowa City after a freshman season where he put up 4.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest for the Bulldogs.

He shared what has stood out to him most from his one season under McCollum, looking back on his high school recruitment to where he is now, his continued development and more.